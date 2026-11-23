One of the reasons why the Golden State Warriors ended their five-game losing streak on Sunday was Brandin Podziemski.

The fourth-year guard finished with a team-high 18 points as the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 88-87. He also had seven rebounds and two assists, knocking down four 3-point shots.

Podziemski has struggled since Stephen Curry went down with an oblique injury nearly two weeks ago. He barely made an impact in Golden State’s losing skid on the road before his big game last night.

Brandin Podziemski’s Major Adjustment vs. Celtics

Speaking to reporters in his postgame media availability, Brandin Podziemski was asked about the adjustment he made for the Boston Celtics matchup.

Podziemski pinpointed his aggressiveness in attacking the paint, without forgetting shooting the basketball as long as his open.

“I think, for me, during a road trip, I settled a lot of times for threes,” Podziemski said. “For me, tonight, just trying to touch the paint as much as I could. I know I still shot 10 threes, but majority of them were pretty wide-open looks from teammates. When I had the ball, I just tried to touch the paint as much as I could and get them a rotation and play that way.”

With Stephen Curry out indefinitely, Podziemski has to step into a starring role. He recently signed a rookie-scale extension, so he really has no choice but to continue growing as a player.

In 15 games this season, Podziemski is putting up a career-best 15.9 points per game. He’s also averaging 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals, while shooting 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 36.2 percent from 3-point range.

What’s Next for Golden State?

The Golden State Warriors will play three of their next four games at home. They host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday before visiting the Moda Center on Friday to take on the Portland Trail Blazers, with both games being part of the 2026 NBA Cup.

The Warriors return home Sunday to host the LA Clippers. They finish the homestand on December 1 against the Utah Jazz.

Their December won’t get easier as they embark on another five-game road trip visiting Cleveland, Memphis, Indiana, Toronto and Milwaukee.