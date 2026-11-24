Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg is now the betting favorite in most sportsbooks to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award.

The surge comes 24 hours after news broke that his Memphis Grizzlies counterpart Cameron Boozer will miss at least four weeks with an ankle sprain. Having already sat out two of Memphis’s 18 games, Boozer can only afford to miss 15 more to remain eligible for the award. However, his timeline puts that eligibility in serious jeopardy: the Grizzlies are scheduled to play 12 games over the next four weeks — a number that could climb even higher if they advance to the NBA Cup knockouts.

Yaxel Lendeborg vs. Darius Acuff Jr.

Some sportsbooks listed Darius Acuff Jr. as the favorite following Boozer’s injury news, but his odds faded after the Sacramento Kings rookie put up a dud — 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting — in Monday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs. With most of the Spurs’ starters sitting out, Acuff had a golden opportunity to take control of the NBA Rookie of the Year race, but his rough outing only boosted Lendeborg’s case.

The two star rookies will go head-to-head on Wednesday night when the Warriors (1-1) host the Kings (0-3) in their penultimate NBA Cup Group C matchup — a showdown that could once again shake up the Rookie of the Year odds.

NBA Rookie of the Year Race

For what it’s worth, Lendeborg sat at pole position in the Nov. 18 Kia MVP Ladder. While NBA.com’s Jeff Zillgitt noted that the reigning NCAA champion’s efficiency has dipped since Stephen Curry’s injury, he argued the Warriors rookie’s strong first month was enough to keep him ahead of Boozer and Acuff Jr.

“With Stephen Curry sidelined due to an injury, Lendeborg is learning how much more difficult it is to produce offensively, but he still recorded at least 23 points in four of his past five games, including 28 points in a loss against New Orleans,” Zillgitt wrote.

“It was his eighth 20-point game of the season as other rookies eye the top spot in a competitive class.”

The NBA writer also had high praise for Acuff Jr., who has been accused by some of putting up “empty calories” on a losing team — though Zillgitt acknowledged his numbers were still astronomical.

“Gaining confidence with his ability to run the offense, Acuff leads rookies in 20-point games with 10, including a career-high 38 earlier this season,” Zillgitt stressed.

“He’s showing a command of the offense, too, with at least six assists in his past seven games.”