Stephen Curry is hurt, but Zach Lowe says it should not change anything. The Ringer’s Lowe made the case on his podcast that the Golden State Warriors guard belongs in the All-Star Game, even with a limited number of games played and an oblique injury.

What Zach Lowe Said About Steph Curry

Lowe did not hedge. He called Curry a “stone-cold lock” for the All-Star Game, as The Ringer shared.

“I have Steph Curry as a stone-cold lock (for the All-Star Game) despite 10 games played, and he’s out for a while,” Lowe said.

He also knew what the pushback would be. Fans of other guards will ask why Curry gets leeway for missed games when others do not.

“You know why? Because they’re not Steph Curry!” Lowe said. He then listed the reasons. Curry is one of the greatest players of all time, a 38-year-old having one of the best seasons ever for his age, the greatest shooter of all time and a four-time champion.

How Curry Compares With Reaves and Jerome

The two names in that argument were Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers and Ty Jerome of the Memphis Grizzlies. Both have strong numbers, and both have missed games.

Curry is averaging 27.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is shooting 50 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from three, both career highs.

Reaves is averaging a career-high 24.7 points, with 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds. He is shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from three. He has missed five games with an oblique injury.

Jerome is putting up a career-high 25.1 points, along with 5.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds. He is shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three. A hip injury recently kept him out for four games.

The teams are doing well too. The Lakers have the league’s best record at 14-3, and the Grizzlies are 13-5.

Where the Golden State Warriors Stand Without Curry

Curry is week-to-week with an oblique injury. Before he got hurt, Golden State was 8-3.

Since then, the Warriors have struggled. They lost five straight before beating the Boston Celtics by one point on Sunday. Golden State has leaned on others while Curry is out, and the team has looked different without him.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

For now, the focus is on Curry’s recovery. He has been an All-Star 12 times, and he is likely to be voted a starter again. Reaves and Jerome have never played in the game.

The All-Star conversation will keep going. But the more pressing question for Golden State is how soon Curry is back on the floor.