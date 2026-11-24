A new trade idea would give the Golden State Warriors a different kind of center. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report pitched a deal that would send Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody and a future first-round pick swap to the Milwaukee Bucks for Myles Turner.

The Trade Idea Out of Milwaukee

The Bucks started their roster reset with this summer’s Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster. Buckley says they still have a few veterans left over that they would like to flip for future assets. Turner tops that list.

Why Myles Turner Would Help the Golden State Warriors

The center spot is the reason this idea exists. Porzingis, who is earning $20 million, has stepped away from basketball. That leaves a hole in the middle for a team that needs help with Steph Curry out.

Turner would fill it, but he comes with questions. His production has slipped, and his rising salary makes him a tough player to trade. He is also missing nearly 75 percent of his perimeter shots.

What Milwaukee Would Get

For the Bucks, the package is about the future. It would give them financial relief, draft capital and a 24-year-old wing in Moody.

That is the kind of return a team in a reset wants. Milwaukee would need to find a desperate suitor to make something like it happen.

Where the Warriors Stand on a Turner Trade

There is a catch. The Warriors have dismissed this possibility for now. However, Buckley noted that the Bucks should be ready to act if Golden State’s thinking changes.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

For now, the Warriors are trying to stay afloat. Stephen Curry is week-to-week with an oblique injury, and the team has to find a way through the stretch.

If their view on the center spot changes, Turner is the kind of name that could come up. Until then, it remains a trade idea on paper.