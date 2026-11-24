The Golden State Warriors keep getting linked to one name, and a new proposal puts a full package on the table. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report came up with a hypothetical deal that would send Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody and two future first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans. Golden State would get Trey Murphy III and Yves Missi back.

The Trade Idea Behind the Proposal

Buckley’s piece asks what each team would do if the trade deadline were today. It is a thought exercise, since the real deadline is not until Feb. 11. Most teams have not even hit the first-quarter mark of the season, which is usually when serious trade talks begin.

Why Trey Murphy III Fits the Golden State Warriors

Buckley’s logic starts with what Golden State wants. In a perfect world, the Warriors would get a major on-court upgrade without giving up Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green. They would also want someone young enough to help now and in the years after Stephen Curry.

Murphy checks both boxes. Buckley called him a turbo-charged version of Moody’s best-case scenario. Missi would add rim-running and size to a center group that could use more depth.

What the Pelicans Reportedly Want

The price has been steep. Mike Scotto of HoopsHype reported that New Orleans asked for three first-round picks for Murphy in the offseason. Buckley notes this package is on the lighter end of what the Pelicans reportedly want, but he says it is probably as high as Golden State would go for a non-star.

There is also a real question about whether New Orleans will sell. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that the Pelicans remain reluctant to move the 26-year-old, who has not formally asked out. The Pelicans are 5-11, and Murphy is dealing with a knee injury. He is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

Curry is week-to-week with an oblique injury, and Golden State has had a tough stretch without him. A trade like this would not solve that right away, and Buckley notes that the pool of players who can be traded does not fully open until mid-December.

For now, it is a waiting game. The Warriors can keep watching the market, and the Pelicans can keep holding firm.