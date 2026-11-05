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Warriors Star Draymond Green Roasts Critic Kendrick Perkins, Who Calls Him a Liability

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to being called for a foul during their game against the Houston Rockets in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on April 26, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green fired back at Kendrick Perkins after the former NBA center labeled Green a “liability” rather than an asset following another on-court ejection and heated altercation. 

Green addressed the criticism by acknowledging that he is not the same player he used to be at his peak while turning the spotlight back on Perkins’ own playing career and media commentary. 

Green has historically pushed back against Perkins by mocking his past on-court lowlights, jump shots, and screen-setting moments, while defending his own multi-time champion and Hall of Fame credentials.

“I’m not even close to the player I once was. But Kendrick Perkins, the diffence between myself and big dummies like you is, I can think,” Green said in his podcast. “When your body wasn’t the same no more or as athletic as you once were, it looked a little different for you because you weren’t the smartest basketball player.”

What Kendrick Perkins Told Warriors’ Draymond Green?

2026 NBA Draft - Round One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 23: Kendrick Perkins is seen prior to Round One of the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Perkins blasted Green on ESPN’s First Take, following Green’s 31st career ejection during a 116–113 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The back-and-forth ignited after Perkins questioned whether Green’s focus was still on basketball rather than altercations, sparking debate whether Green’s emotional outbursts and technical fouls are hurting the Warriors more than they help.

Green has faced scrutiny over his early-season production, averaging 3.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while tallying multiple technical fouls and an ejection early this season. 

Perkins also criticized Green’s constant fiery antics and lack of focus on pure basketball. 

“Listen, when was the last time we discussed Draymond Green and brought him up for his basketball and not fighting?” Perkins was quoted. “At some point, he has to deliver on the floor. When you look at the start of this season, Draymond Green has been non-existent. 

“He has done absolutely nothing for the Golden State Warriors. To me, he has been a liability more than an asset. When you look at Steph’s face, yes he’s always going to protect Draymond Green because of their brotherhood… At some point, we have to stop giving Draymond a pass and say, ‘Hey man, when are you going to start producing on the floor?'”

The Warriors are currently riding a five-game winning streak after starting the season 0-3. 

Draymond Green Explains The Deed That Got Him Ejected

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 21: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Draymond Green had an interesting explanation about the action that caused him to be ejected against the Suns. 

Green forcefully threw Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach to the ground. Suns enforcer Brooks ran to the scene to defend his teammate, triggering a face-to-face confrontation. 

“As a big man and center in this league, if something like that happens, you lose your powers. I guy will try you over and over again,” Green said. 

“That first play with Maluach, that’s happening. You must stand on that type of time as a big man because if you don’t, your paint will get ran through cause there’s no respect after that. So that play must happen. The one with Maluach, that’s has to happen. I’ll take that,” he added. 

The league did not hand down any further punishments but Green is certainly just being himself.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Warriors Star Draymond Green Roasts Critic Kendrick Perkins, Who Calls Him a Liability

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