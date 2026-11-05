Warriors Star Draymond Green Roasts Critic Kendrick Perkins, Who Calls Him a Liability

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green fired back at Kendrick Perkins after the former NBA center labeled Green a “liability” rather than an asset following another on-court ejection and heated altercation.

Green addressed the criticism by acknowledging that he is not the same player he used to be at his peak while turning the spotlight back on Perkins’ own playing career and media commentary.

Green has historically pushed back against Perkins by mocking his past on-court lowlights, jump shots, and screen-setting moments, while defending his own multi-time champion and Hall of Fame credentials.

“I’m not even close to the player I once was. But Kendrick Perkins, the diffence between myself and big dummies like you is, I can think,” Green said in his podcast. “When your body wasn’t the same no more or as athletic as you once were, it looked a little different for you because you weren’t the smartest basketball player.”

Draymond Green GOES IN on Kendrick Perkins for calling him a liability 👀 “I’m not even close to the player I once was. But Kendrick Perkins, the diffence between myself and big dummies like you is, I can think! When your body wasn’t the same no more or as athletic as you once… https://t.co/2CbG6BOCSU pic.twitter.com/l0zhamnkhY — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) November 5, 2026

What Kendrick Perkins Told Warriors’ Draymond Green?

Perkins blasted Green on ESPN’s First Take, following Green’s 31st career ejection during a 116–113 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The back-and-forth ignited after Perkins questioned whether Green’s focus was still on basketball rather than altercations, sparking debate whether Green’s emotional outbursts and technical fouls are hurting the Warriors more than they help.

Green has faced scrutiny over his early-season production, averaging 3.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while tallying multiple technical fouls and an ejection early this season.

Perkins also criticized Green’s constant fiery antics and lack of focus on pure basketball.

“Listen, when was the last time we discussed Draymond Green and brought him up for his basketball and not fighting?” Perkins was quoted. “At some point, he has to deliver on the floor. When you look at the start of this season, Draymond Green has been non-existent.

“He has done absolutely nothing for the Golden State Warriors. To me, he has been a liability more than an asset. When you look at Steph’s face, yes he’s always going to protect Draymond Green because of their brotherhood… At some point, we have to stop giving Draymond a pass and say, ‘Hey man, when are you going to start producing on the floor?'”

The Warriors are currently riding a five-game winning streak after starting the season 0-3.

Draymond Green Explains The Deed That Got Him Ejected

Draymond Green had an interesting explanation about the action that caused him to be ejected against the Suns.

Green forcefully threw Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach to the ground. Suns enforcer Brooks ran to the scene to defend his teammate, triggering a face-to-face confrontation.

“As a big man and center in this league, if something like that happens, you lose your powers. I guy will try you over and over again,” Green said.

“That first play with Maluach, that’s happening. You must stand on that type of time as a big man because if you don’t, your paint will get ran through cause there’s no respect after that. So that play must happen. The one with Maluach, that’s has to happen. I’ll take that,” he added.

The league did not hand down any further punishments but Green is certainly just being himself.