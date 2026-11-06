Draymond Green Has Brutal Take on Kristaps Porzingis Amid Warriors Drama

The Golden State Warriors opened this season 0-3, and it looked like a long year was coming. Since then, they have rattled off six straight wins to climb to 6-3.

They have done it without the big man who was supposed to anchor the paint. That situation has hung over the team since before training camp. Now, one of the franchise’s loudest voices has finally spoken up, and he did not hold back.

Draymond Green Says Warriors Have Moved On

The Athletic’s Sam Amick spoke with Draymond Green about Kristaps Porzingis, who has not been with the team all season.

“I don’t think anyone in here is sitting around waiting on him to walk through that door…You can’t sit and worry about spoiled milk,” Green told The Athletic.

Green has been starting at center with Porzingis gone. He made it clear that nobody in the locker room is angry with Porzingis. But nobody is counting on him either.

“No one’s sitting around bashing this guy or even worried about him, for that matter. In our minds, we’ve moved forward with the players that we have here,” Green said.

Green made it clear the team knows what Porzingis can bring when healthy. But the news caught them off guard. General manager Mike Dunleavy told players about the situation on the morning of the opener against the Lakers, and Green said it “kind of jolted us a little bit.”

For Warriors fans, hearing that stings. Porzingis was the piece meant to give Stephen Curry one more real shot at a title. Instead, the team has had to move on without him.

Warriors Stop Paying Kristaps Porzingis

The front office has taken a firm stance too. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported this week that Golden State has stopped paying Porzingis his $20 million salary, saying he is not providing services to the team.

Porzingis re-signed on a two-year, $40 million deal this summer. But he stepped away the day before camp, and his status later changed from “illness” to “not with team.” Reports say he is leaning toward retirement and is not fighting the missed payments.

The 31-year-old has battled POTS, a condition that has limited him for two seasons. He played just 15 games for Golden State after the February trade that sent Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to Atlanta.

With no clear return in sight, the Warriors have leaned on what they have. Charles Bassey scored a career-high 19 points in a win over Phoenix after Green was ejected. Undrafted rookie Graham Ike is also getting his chances.

“That’s an opportunity for Charles Bassey. That’s opportunity for Graham Ike to get more minutes and continue to try to elevate his career,” Green said.

The Warriors could still try to move Porzingis’ contract before the Feb. 11 trade deadline. Inside the locker room, though, the page has already turned. Golden State is winning, and the team isn’t looking back.