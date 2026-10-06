Draymond Green Compares Yaxel Lendeborg To Jimmy Butler

The Golden State Warriors will have to get the best out of rookie Yaxel Lendeborg for a successful season. Few additions after failing to make the NBA Playoffs last season see the roster flawed in the deep Western Conference. Lendeborg is arguably the best new player on the roster since he’s a respected college player turned first-round draft pick. Draymond Green has started to show confidence in the roster after entering training camp.

Lendeborg was praised by Green, who also revealed an issue he has similar to teammate Jimmy Butler:

“The thing that I love most about this group is each guy that you see in that lineup has a great deal of basketball knowledge. Starting with Yaxel, the rookie, he really sees the floor sometimes too good. And what I mean by sometimes too good is, Yaxel is a great scorer, and he’s a really good scorer who I think ultimately has the potential to become a great scorer. However, Yaxel has this issue that most scorers don’t have, but some do. Jimmy Butler has the same issue. Meaning they see the floor so well that when you want them to have tunnel vision and go score, they see the floor so well. And that’s Yaxel. And so I said all of that to say, obviously, Yaxel sees the court very well.”

Green offered a huge compliment that showed why Lendeborg is important to the team. The biggest flaw of Yaxel is apparently that he’s so smart that he thinks too much on offense instead of just scoring. Steve Kerr would love to slot Lendeborg into Butler’s spot until the latter returns from injury.

Warriors Season Could Rely On Yaxel Lendeborg

The Warriors are already dealing with injuries impacting their already flawed roster. Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, and Moses Moody are all expected to miss the start of the season with unknown timelines for their respective returns.

All three would likely be starters in the lineup with Stephen Curry and Green if the team was fully healthy. Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski are rare young players trying to help add youth to the otherwise older roster.

Green discussing the strengths of Yaxel makes for an important skill set on this roster. Butler may miss a few months, but he’ll be with the team to offer veteran advice. Lendeborg has a chance to be one of the most impactful rookies this season.

Could Yaxel Lendeborg Win Rookie of the Year?

Lendeborg will have a good chance to play strong minutes for a rookie given the Warriors lack of depth and current injuries. Unfortunately, the Rookie of the Year Award may be out of reach with Cameron Boozer as the top favorite.

2026 had a respected draft class of major names having high end potential. AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson all have high hopes and greater overall potential to put up better stats than Yaxel.

Even the next few picks like Mikel Brown and Darius Acuff have roles leading their offenses in rebuilding situations. Lendeborg’s best bet would be trying to make the All-Rookie first or second team to get honored.