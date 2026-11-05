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Golden State Warriors Release Injury Report Ahead of Miami Heat Matchup

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Gui Santos, Golden State Warriors, Warriors Injury Report
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Gui Santos #15 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors continue their six-game homestand by welcoming the Miami Heat to the Chase Center.

The Warriors are on a five-game winning streak and will look to extend it against a struggling Heat team trying to adjust to the Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

It’s also a reunion between the Warriors and Klay Thompson, who signed with the Heat in the offseason.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report vs. Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler
GettyJimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to his foul during a 119-109 Warriors win in the season opening game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Golden State Warriors released their injury report against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Four players are on the injury report: Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Kristaps Porzingis and Gui Santos.

All four players are out, with Santos as the only player considered day-to-day. Santos is dealing with left knee tendinitis.

Butler and Moody are still recovering from their respective knee injuries. Both players are expected to return later this season, possibly around the same time in January.

Kristaps Porzingis, Golden State Warriors
GettyKristaps Porzingis #7 of the Golden State Warriors walks off the court late in the fourth quarter of a 116-93 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on March 29, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Meanwhile, Porzingis is still designated as “Not With Team.” He was dealing with symptoms of POTS, but the Warriors are considering him as not rendering his services.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, the Warriors are not withholding Porzingis’ payments. The player and the NBPA are not contesting the decision, with Porzingis reportedly considering retirement.

Al Horford and Brandon Williams, who missed the Warriors’ win against the Phoenix Suns, are both available to play.

Horford was given rest since it was the second game of a back-to-back, while Williams was dealing with a left quadriceps contusion.

Warriors vs. Heat Preview

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors stands on the court during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off another comeback win against the Phoenix Suns. They erased a 17-point deficit to win their fifth game in a row and improved to 5-3 to start the season.

The Warriors are also 3-0 in their current six-game homestand, with wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and the Suns.

They will look to replicate their success against the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans.

Steph Curry is playing like an MVP, while rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg looks like a star already.

On the other hand, the Heat will play the Clippers tonight before facing Golden State on Thursday.

They started the season 0-4 before back-to-back wins against the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers. The Lakers gave them a reality check on Monday with a blowout win, courtesy of Luka Doncic.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Golden State Warriors Release Injury Report Ahead of Miami Heat Matchup

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