Golden State Warriors Release Injury Report Ahead of Miami Heat Matchup

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors continue their six-game homestand by welcoming the Miami Heat to the Chase Center.

The Warriors are on a five-game winning streak and will look to extend it against a struggling Heat team trying to adjust to the Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

It’s also a reunion between the Warriors and Klay Thompson, who signed with the Heat in the offseason.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report vs. Miami Heat

The Golden State Warriors released their injury report against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Four players are on the injury report: Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, Kristaps Porzingis and Gui Santos.

All four players are out, with Santos as the only player considered day-to-day. Santos is dealing with left knee tendinitis.

Butler and Moody are still recovering from their respective knee injuries. Both players are expected to return later this season, possibly around the same time in January.

Meanwhile, Porzingis is still designated as “Not With Team.” He was dealing with symptoms of POTS, but the Warriors are considering him as not rendering his services.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, the Warriors are not withholding Porzingis’ payments. The player and the NBPA are not contesting the decision, with Porzingis reportedly considering retirement.

Al Horford and Brandon Williams, who missed the Warriors’ win against the Phoenix Suns, are both available to play.

Horford was given rest since it was the second game of a back-to-back, while Williams was dealing with a left quadriceps contusion.

Warriors vs. Heat Preview

The Golden State Warriors are coming off another comeback win against the Phoenix Suns. They erased a 17-point deficit to win their fifth game in a row and improved to 5-3 to start the season.

The Warriors are also 3-0 in their current six-game homestand, with wins over the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers and the Suns.

They will look to replicate their success against the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans.

Steph Curry is playing like an MVP, while rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg looks like a star already.

On the other hand, the Heat will play the Clippers tonight before facing Golden State on Thursday.

They started the season 0-4 before back-to-back wins against the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers. The Lakers gave them a reality check on Monday with a blowout win, courtesy of Luka Doncic.