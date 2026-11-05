Warriors’ Steve Kerr Sends Strong Message on Yaxel Lendeborg-Luka Doncic Beef

Head coach Steve Kerr did not try to talk Yaxel Lendeborg out of his edge after the rookie went after Luka Doncic. He just made sure the Golden State Warriors forward understood what came with it, as Kerr explained on “Inside the NBA.”

The Warning Before the Rematch

Lendeborg turned heads in his first game, a 127-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He drew a technical foul, then told reporters afterward that Doncic “sucks.” Doncic had 28 points that night.

Kerr said the response inside the Warriors was a group effort. The staff talked to Lendeborg, and so did the team. Kerr’s own version was short: the Warriors like the spirit, but Doncic would be coming back.

Curry Put It Best

Kerr gave Stephen Curry credit for the line that stuck. Curry had said he loved Lendeborg’s competitive desire, but that now he had to back it up. Kerr called it “perfectly said.”

It echoed Kerr’s own reaction after the opener, when he told reporters he loved the bravado but wanted the rookie to “back up your words.”

Doncic Started Fast, Then the Warriors Fought Back

The rematch showed why Kerr had a warning in mind. Doncic scored 21 points in the first quarter alone, with five three-pointers, and the Warriors trailed 38-15 after one period.

Golden State came back and won 112-95. Lendeborg scored just six points, a quiet night by his standards.

Golden State Warriors Coach Backs the Edge

Kerr did not want to smother Lendeborg’s attitude. He said coaches would rather rein a player in than try to get him going, and that Lendeborg’s competitiveness is part of why he can be great.

His coaching point was simple: this is what the league is about, challenges like this one will come all the time, and the answer is to do what Curry did and back it up. “I love coaching him,” Kerr said. “I think he’s got an incredible future.”

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

Lendeborg bounced back in a big way. He has scored in double digits in each of his other seven games, including a career-high 37 points in his next game after the rematch. Entering Wednesday, he ranked third among rookies at 21.5 points per game.

He gets another chance on Thursday night, when the Warriors host the Miami Heat at Chase Center. His next shot at Doncic and the Lakers comes on Jan. 21.