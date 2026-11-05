Klay Thompson Looking to ‘Beat Up’ Warriors Ahead of Reunion

On Thursday, Klay Thompson and the Miami Heat visit the Chase Center to take on the Golden State Warriors.

It’s not just the second game of a back-to-back for the Heat, but it’s also a reunion between Thompson and his former team.

Thompson is fresh off hitting the game-winning 3-point shot to sink the LA Clippers at the Intuit Dome, 117-116, in overtime.

Klay Thompson’s Message to Golden State

Speaking to WPLG Local 10’s Amy Audibert after the game, Klay Thompson credited Bam Adebayo for setting the screen for his game-winner. He also praised all of his teammates for their defense to complete the 20-point comeback.

Thompson also sent a message to the Golden State Warriors ahead of their Thursday matchup and reunion.

“Hopefully, I can continue the same flow because I made a lot of buckets in that building,” Thompson said. “It’s fun to beat up on old friends, so it’ll be awesome to come away with the back-to-back win.”

The 36-year-old spent the majority of his career with the Warriors. He helped them win four NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. He left in the summer of 2024 and signed with the Dallas Mavericks.

After two seasons in Dallas, Thompson agreed to a contract buyout to become a free agent this offseason. He joined the Miami Heat on a two-year, $11.5 million deal.

Thompson had a slow start to his debut season with the Heat, but he has found his rhythm in the last three games. He’s averaging 24.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 57.4 percent shooting from the field and 52.8 percent from 3-point range in that span.

Will Klay Thompson Play Against Golden State?

While Klay Thompson appears excited to play against his former team, his status is still uncertain for Thursday’s game.

As mentioned multiple times, it’s the second game of a back-to-back. Teams usually rest their veterans in back-to-back nights, especially for someone like Thompson, who has had multiple major injuries in his career.

Nevertheless, Thompson has yet to miss a game this season. He has even played in back-to-back nights in the first week of the season against the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets.

And with it being against the Golden State Warriors, Thompson would want to play his best versus his former teammates.

But since leaving Golden State, the four-time NBA champ is only averaging 15.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals on 42.7 percent shooting in seven games against the Warriors.