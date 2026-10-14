Kristaps Porzingis Finally Shows Up To Warriors Practice But Bad News Remains

Kristaps Porzingis is finally back with the Golden State Warriors, meeting with head coach Steve Kerr and general manager Mike Dunleavy on Tuesday.

However, one piece of bad news remains with the team despite Porzingis’ sudden return to the squad.

According to Kerr in a press conference, the team still has no idea about Porzingis’ mysterious illness as of yet.

“I’ve not talked to Mike [Dunleavy], I know that he made it in today and was met with Mike and Rick, but I don’t know the results of that,” Kerr said.

Warriors Get Kristaps Porzingis Hours Before Lakers Preseason Game

The Warriors have played the Los Angeles Lakers in a preseason game on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Notably, hours before the game, Porzingis was seen getting a haircut in Santa Cruz.

Porzingis, who did join training camp and media day, is expected to be evaluated by Warriors’ lead medical decision-maker Rick Celebrini.

He has been sidelined by an undisclosed health issue, stemming from a lingering respiratory and physical condition affecting him since previous seasons.

No official on-court return timeline has been announced yet, though reports note he could potentially debut soon if cleared.

The Warriors are managing several notable absences as they progress through the 2026-2027 preseason. Forward Jimmy Butler continues to recover from major knee surgery, with his projected return timeline targeted for early 2027.

Meanwhile, Moses Moody remains sidelined with a ruptured left patellar tendon, though he has advanced to light on-court activities and is aiming for a potential return around December 2026.

Draymond Green Speaks On Kristaps Porzingis’ Situation With Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green got candid about the team’s situation with Kristaps Porzingis.

Green, in his podcast, acknowledged the questions and uncertainties surrounding Porzingis, but understood that the seven-foot Latvian is a professional and will be back with the team once he is fully healthy.

“There’s been a lot of questions about Porzingis. ‘When is he coming back? Have you spoke to him?’ All of these questions and the answer is, no matter how many times people ask ‘When is he coming back?’ I don’t think the answer is changing. I think when Porzingis is back, everyone will know, like we will know it. I don’t think it will be like, ‘Oh, he’s back in a week’,” Green said.

“He will probably come back and then it will be like, ‘Oh, y’all know he came back’ like we know he can. I think that happens at the same time. I don’t think it’s necessarily a timeline of return. So I think people will continue to ask this question for weeks on end and the answer is going to be the same and so I don’t think it’s the reason to keep asking the question, but needless to say, definitely sending well wishes to Porzingis and praying for him as he tries to recover from whatever it is that he’s dealing with.”

The Warriors need all the help they can get as they look to give franchise superstar Steph Curry another shot at a fifth NBA championship.

Nevertheless, that remains a tall task, especially with the injuries on the team’s roster.