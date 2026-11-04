Warriors Kristaps Porzingis Trade Timeline Takes Shape Amid News

The Golden State Warriors, it turns out, are not paying star big man Kristaps Porzingis, and given the fact that he never even reported to training camp after signing a two-year, $40 million contract that is, essentially, a one-year, $23 million contract because only $3 million is guaranteed for next season, that makes perfect sense. The Warriors have not sought to void the contract, but rather, are simply not giving out Porzingis’ game checks, an action he is not fighting. Voiding the contract would mean losing the ability to trade it, and if there’s any Porzingis value to the Dubs in this situation, it’s as a tradeable salary slot for a team looking to get out of a deal that’s on their books.

The Warriors are not delivering payments to Kristaps Porzingis on his $20 million salary, ruling that he is not rendering services, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Golden State is permitted to move his contract at any point before the Feb. 11 deadline even without paying him… https://t.co/o8ZmdcVQOM— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2026

What we don’t yet know is what the balance will be between trading out Porzingis, who is not going to play for whomever takes him on, and the sweeteners required to get a team to send the Warriors something (a useful center) for nothing (Porzingis’ contract). Either taking back bad money or giving up a first-round draft pick are the most likely scenarios, but you can imagine a sliding scale on that–the better the player they get back, the more willing they’d be to to absorb money and/or send out picks.

Warriors Already Exploring Trade Market

We are getting a clearer picture on the timeline for the Warriors, though. Common sense would dictate that a trade could not be shaken out too early in the season, as not many teams are already in the wave-the-white-flag business these days. It will take more time for teams to realize the season is not going anywhere and they’d be better off dumping money.

At The Stein Line Substack, writer Jake Fischer pointed out that the Porzingis trade process has started already: “Sources say Golden State, at the same time, has been exploring the trade market in recent days to see what’s out there. It is conceivable that, if Porziņģis ultimately proves willing to go ahead with a buyout, his team-friendly contract might have even more appeal to a potential trade partner facing a financial crunch in a buyout scenario.”

Kristaps Porzingis Deal May Have to Wait

But Fischer added that this is likely going to have to wait, maybe another month or so for the Warriors. They want a usable center as soon as they can get one, but they’re not necessarily dictating the timeline. And the longer they wait, the bigger the chance they get a player who can help them.

Writes Fischer: “Deep down, though, Golden State knows that trade interest is unlikely to materialize immediately. Few teams are ready to do significant trade business less than 10 games into any given season.”

But the wheels are in motion. Porzingis is cooperating with the Warriors on a potential buyout if he goes elsewhere. So a deal could be found in the coming weeks.