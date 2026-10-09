Warriors Proposed To Trade Kristaps Porzingis For $112M Star 3-And-D Wing

The Golden State Warriors are facing a very concerning health situation with big man Kristaps Porzingis, as he remains out indefinitely with the ‘mystery illness’ and is expected to miss the start of the regular season. Though it might be tough to get other teams interested, if the Warriors can trade Porzingis for another player who would have a bigger chance to impact winning, that’s a move the front office should heavily consider.

One player in particular whom the Warriors have been linked in trade rumors to over the past year is Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans. In a new proposal, Golden State makes an all-out and win-now move to add the star wing to pair with franchise centerpiece Stephen Curry in the final years of his career.

Some might think the Pelicans wouldn’t want Porzingis due to his uncertain health status, but considering what else the Warriors could throw in, as well as New Orleans’ questionable moves over the past few seasons, it can’t be ruled out that Golden State could get one more shot at a title run.

Warriors Trade Idea Moves Kristaps Porzingis For Trey Murphy

Writing for Sports Illustrated amid the recent reports and comments made by head coach Steve Kerr on Porzingis’ ‘concerning’ health status, Joey Akeley urged the Warriors to start looking at trades, and one of his proposals sees the team add Murphy, a long-term target of Golden State and a player who could perfectly slide into the lineup.

Here’s his trade proposal to see the 3-and-D wing arrive in the Bay Area:

Golden State Warriors receive: Trey Murphy

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody

As Akeley mentioned, Porzingis’ $20 million contract this season and Moody’s $12.9 million don’t exactly line up with the $27 million Murphy is set to be owed. In that case, New Orleans could add Yves Missi to the trade, who might be tough for them to give up, but would be another solid fit with the Warriors if they threw in more assets.

“It would be a dream if the Warriors could get 22-year-old center Yves Missi ($3.5 million) as well, but that would cost even more draft capital (not to mention the Pels likely wouldn’t make him available at all),” he wrote.

Why Golden State Make This Deal For The Star Wing

From Golden State’s perspective, there are a few reasons why this trade makes sense.

For one, they could get Murphy for a price tag the front office would likely be willing to swallow. He’s a perfect fit with Curry and could bring some much-needed perimeter defense to the team while Jimmy Butler is out. He would also add shooting and be the overall secondary scorer the Warriors missed in the second half of last season.

“Murphy is the type of lengthy scoring wing who could transform Golden State’s offense,” Akeley wrote on the 26-year-old.

In 66 games for New Orleans last year, Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals on 47/37.9/88.6 shooting splits. He’s entering the second year of his contract, and if his play continues to increase, he’ll become one of the best-value players in the NBA.

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If a trade idea like this goes through, Murphy is also poised to be the future in Golden State. Curry is in the final few seasons of his career, and while this deal gives him a near All-Star to play with, it would also set the Warriors up for saving a star long after he retires.

Murphy is one of the biggest under-the-radar names playing in New Orleans. He’s been eyed by other teams, like the Los Angeles Lakers, in the past, and if Golden State could offer a package around Porzingis, there’s really no reason why Mike Dunleavy Jr. shouldn’t make this trade.

From the Porzingis perspective, it might be time for the Warriors to move on. Recent health updates from head coach Steve Kerr haven’t painted a good picture, as after signing him to a new deal, he remains out indefinitely and is expected to miss the start of the season for Golden State.

Moody is also expected to be out for a while, so if the Warriors could turn both of their contracts into Murphy, that would significantly raise the ceiling of this team.