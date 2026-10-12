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Golden State Warriors Announce Release Of 23-Year-Old Guard

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PORTLAND, OREGON - OCTOBER 07: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors watches from the sideline during the second half of the preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on October 07, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 111-106 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Miles Kelly did not play in the game.

Following the victory, the Warriors announced that they had waived Kelly.

Warriors PR wrote: “SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Warriors have waived guard Miles Kelly, it was announced today. In a related move, the Warriors have signed free agent forward Tyler Burton. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not announced.”

 Social Media Reacts

GettyMiles Kelly #99 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@BigPrimo33: “He was better than Pods and got cut lol”

@EVERYONEATHEEND: “HE WAS GOOD WHAT?”

@ThaRealTMK: “Leons is literally right there but ok.”

GettyScoot Henderson #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers steals the ball from Miles Kelly #99 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the preseason game at Moda Center on October 07, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.

@SplashWRLD_: “NOOOOOOOOO WTF💔💔💔”

@ownedby30: “Why? He played well”

Looking At Kelly

GettyMiles Kelly #14 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots a technical free throw against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of a 2025 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kelly played his college basketball at Georgia Tech and Auburn.

He is coming off his rookie season in the NBA where he had averages of 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.4% from the field in 14 games for the Dallas Mavericks.

@gswcba wrote (on October 8): “Miles Kelly with the team-high 24pts on 6/11 3PT. He shot 39% in the GL last year on almost 300 attempts. If you want to know what the Dubs are prioritizing in Santa Cruz this year developmentally? It’s movement shooters. Cryer, Kelly, Chance McMillian, Tyler Burton, etc”

The 23-year-old will likely play in the G League for the Warriors this year.

Looking At The Warriors

GettyHead coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas.

The Warriors are coming off a year where they missed the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They lost to Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

On October 21, the Warriors will visit the Los Angeles Lakers for their first game of the regular season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Golden State Warriors Announce Release Of 23-Year-Old Guard

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