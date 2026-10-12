Golden State Warriors Announce Release Of 23-Year-Old Guard

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 111-106 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Miles Kelly did not play in the game.

Following the victory, the Warriors announced that they had waived Kelly.

Warriors PR wrote: “SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Warriors have waived guard Miles Kelly, it was announced today. In a related move, the Warriors have signed free agent forward Tyler Burton. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not announced.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@BigPrimo33: “He was better than Pods and got cut lol”

@EVERYONEATHEEND: “HE WAS GOOD WHAT?”

@ThaRealTMK: “Leons is literally right there but ok.”

@SplashWRLD_: “NOOOOOOOOO WTF💔💔💔”

@ownedby30: “Why? He played well”

Looking At Kelly

Kelly played his college basketball at Georgia Tech and Auburn.

He is coming off his rookie season in the NBA where he had averages of 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.4% from the field in 14 games for the Dallas Mavericks.

@gswcba wrote (on October 8): “Miles Kelly with the team-high 24pts on 6/11 3PT. He shot 39% in the GL last year on almost 300 attempts. If you want to know what the Dubs are prioritizing in Santa Cruz this year developmentally? It’s movement shooters. Cryer, Kelly, Chance McMillian, Tyler Burton, etc”

The 23-year-old will likely play in the G League for the Warriors this year.

Looking At The Warriors

The Warriors are coming off a year where they missed the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They lost to Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in the play-in tournament.

On October 21, the Warriors will visit the Los Angeles Lakers for their first game of the regular season.