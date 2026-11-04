Warriors Get Surprising Kristaps Porzingis Response After Withholding Salary

Kristaps Porzingis is losing hundreds of thousands of dollars as the Golden State Warriors withhold his salary. For now, the veteran center isn’t interested in fighting the decision.

Porzingis has no immediate plans to challenge Golden State’s decision to stop paying him, according to SNY’s Ian Begley, who reported Wednesday that the National Basketball Players Association is supporting the 31-year-old’s position.

Citing sources close to Porzingis and the union, Begley reported that the NBPA has been kept informed of developments and is following the player’s lead.

The update follows ESPN’s report that the Warriors have stopped paying Porzingis because they believe he is not fulfilling his contractual obligations.

It is another unexpected turn in a saga that has left Golden State without its veteran center and searching for a way out of an increasingly complicated partnership.

Kristaps Porzingis Declines to Challenge Warriors’ Decision

According to Begley, Porzingis does not want to contest the Warriors’ decision at this time, despite the significant financial consequences.

The Athletic reported that the former All-Star is losing approximately $218,000 per game under the current arrangement.

Porzingis signed a two-year, $40 million contract with Golden State last summer. His $20 million salary for next season includes just $3 million in guaranteed money.

The Warriors maintain that Porzingis has not been excused from his extended absence, which began before training camp.

Although the Latvian center is not challenging the withheld payments, his decision does not necessarily indicate agreement with the team’s assessment.

The NBPA’s decision to follow his lead also leaves open the possibility of a future challenge.

For now, however, the situation remains unresolved.

Warriors Sacrificed Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield for Porzingis

The standoff is particularly frustrating for Golden State considering what the organization surrendered to acquire Porzingis.

The Warriors traded Jonathan Kuminga, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Porzingis at last February’s trade deadline.

Golden State envisioned the 7-foot-2 center providing the size, outside shooting and rim protection its frontcourt had been missing.

Instead, his continued absence has left the Warriors without the player they acquired in exchange for two rotation pieces.

Porzingis has been away from the team since late September because of what the organization has described as a health-related matter.

He previously disclosed a diagnosis of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, although Golden State has not publicly identified the precise cause of his current absence.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Monday that he had not spoken with Porzingis in the previous week and was unsure of his whereabouts.

Golden State Exploring Options With Kristaps Porzingis Contract

Golden State is exploring ways to move Porzingis rather than terminate his contract.

According to The Athletic, the Warriors hope to include his contract in a larger trade that would provide financial flexibility to improve their roster, both immediately and in the future.

However, a resolution may not come quickly.

The Warriors are reportedly preparing for the possibility that the situation could remain unresolved until February’s trade deadline.

Porzingis’ partially guaranteed $20 million salary for next season could make his contract appealing to teams looking to reduce future financial commitments.

His decision not to challenge the withheld payments removes the immediate prospect of a formal salary dispute, but it does little to clarify his future with the franchise.

For Golden State, the uncertainty is particularly costly considering the Warriors surrendered Kuminga and Hield to acquire Porzingis from Atlanta last February.

The Warriors now face the possibility of moving on from Porzingis without ever getting the production they envisioned when they made that trade.