Warriors Tease Surprise Starting Lineup After Kristaps Porzingis News

As the Golden State Warriors prepare to start the 2026-27 NBA regular season without big man Kristaps Porzingis, who remains out indefinitely with his ‘mystery illness,’ head coach Steve Kerr appears to have decided on the team’s starting lineup as the season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers draws closer.

Kerr provided a much-needed update on Porzingis, but his comments don’t bode well for the center in terms of his spot in the starting lineup.

Golden State is also without key players Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody to begin the season, but according to the head coach, his mind might already be made up on who will start the game against the Lakers on opening night.

Warriors HC Steve Kerr Teases Starting Lineup For Season Opener Vs Lakers

Speaking at a recent media availability, Kerr may have tipped his plan for the Warriors starting lineup on October 21 when they play the Lakers to begin the new NBA season.

The four-time coaching champion with Golden State doesn’t have a full roster available, but appears to be set on starting franchise star Stephen Curry, newly-extended Brandin Podziemski, veteran Draymond Green, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, and recent lineup mainstay Gui Santos.

“For now, Steve Kerr is leaning towards a starting five of Curry, Podziemski, Santos, Lendeborg and Green on opening night,” NBC Sports’ Dalton Johnson wrote in a post on X.

Curry, Green, and the newly extended Podziemski to a five-year, $110 million contract aren’t surprises to join the Warriors starting lineup. The rookie Lendeborg was also expected to play the small forward role as long as Butler remains out from his ACL injury.

Santos might be the one somewhat shocking addition, but the Brazilian started on 30 occasions for Golden State last year, and proved to hold his own when beginning games at times when the Warriors were dealing with major injury concerns.

Al Horford would be the one name expected to join the starting lineup who will likely come off the bench on opening night against the Lakers. He had several health concerns last year and didn’t play in back-to-back games, so it looks like Kerr is keeping him as the sixth man for the time being.

“Kerr also highlighted that it is better for the team if Al Horford stays off the bench alternating between him and Green on the court to anchor their defense,” Basketnews.com wrote on the situation.

The Warriors will have a few starting lineup options if or when Kerr has a fully healthy lineup, but with the different injuries and overall concerns on several of the top players, this is the group that will be available, and likely to start on October 21 against the Lakers.

Golden State Get Important Kristaps Porzingis Health News

Along with discussing a potential Warriors starting lineup for opening night, Kerr offered a new health update on Porzingis, who is still officially out indefinitely and has yet to join the team in any of their preseason activities.

“Steve Kerr said Kristaps Porzingis will be at Chase tomorrow (October 13),” Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote in a post on X. “Will meet with Rick Celebrini and #Warriors’ medical team to evaluate where he’s at. Asked him later if he knew if Porzingis has been in the Bay or out of the country across the last week. Said no comment.”

Kerr had previously stated that he didn’t know if or when Porzingis would be able to get back on the court, and that his uncertain status was ‘concerning.’

NBA insider Brett Siegel recently reported that the Warriors should be ready for Porzingis to be out to start the season.

“I’ve been told that Golden State is bracing for Porzingis to miss the start of the season,” he said. “There’s just no word on what his timetable looks like, how long he’s going to be out, what he’s even dealing with at this point. And so definitely very concerning for the Warriors.”

Before Kerr’s latest Porzingis health update, ESPN’s Anthony Slater also reported the big man remains out indefinitely with just nine days before the Warriors’ season opener against Los Angeles.

“Kristaps Porzingis remains away from the Warriors as they begin third week of the preseason. Front office and Rick Celebrini are in consistent contact with Porzingis, but timeline to return to facility (and eventually court) remains indefinite. Regular season opens in nine days,” he wrote on X.

Even if somehow Porzingis is healthy by October 21, it feels impossible that he would join the Warriors starting lineup, as the big man will likely need some time to get back to playing shape.