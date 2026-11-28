The Golden State Warriors have fought and clawed to keep their collective head above water in the absence of superstar point guard Stephen Curry over the past six games, and unfortunately they must continue to do so through at least the near future.

Golden State issued an update on Curry’s status Friday, November 27. And while the team noted progress in his rehabilitation and optimism involving the path Curry is on, the Warriors also said he will remain sidelined through at least the middle of next week.

“Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the last six (6) games due to an oblique abdominal tear, was re-evaluated earlier today,” the team wrote. “The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress. He has started to do individual on-court workouts and will be re-evaluated again next Wednesday.”

“Curry has appeared in 10 games (all starts) this season, averaging 27.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds, shooting .500 from the floor and .457 on 3-point attempts,” the Warriors statement continued. “Golden State is 7-3 this season when Curry is available.

The re-evaluation date means that Curry will miss at least the next three games, with the third of those contests coming in the Bay Area against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, December 1.

Warriors Have Struggled Offensively Without Steph Curry, but Are Winners of 2 Consecutive Games Heading to Portland

Golden State won its first game following Curry’s injury in blowout fashion over the New Orleans Pelicans, but then dropped five in a row as the offense struggled mightily to find the points necessary to win in its leader’s absence.

The Warriors have bounced back over the past two outings, besting the Boston Celtics 88-87 in a narrow and low-scoring affair, followed by a 19-point win over the Sacramento Kings two days ago.

Golden State heads north to Oregon for a contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. The Warriors, now 10-8 on the year and 3-5 without Curry in the lineup, are 8.5-point road underdogs against the Blazers who will play without Damien Lillard due to calf soreness.

Warriors Face 2 of Western Conference’s Worst Teams After Game in Portland on Friday Night

With a record of 10-8 heading into their game in Portland on Friday night, the Warriors entered the evening occupying the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

Between their contests against the Blazers and Jazz, the other game Curry will sit out for certain is a home contest against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers are 4-13, while the Jazz are 3-16 on the year. They occupy the Nos. 13 and 14 spots in the West, respectively, ahead of only Sacramento (2-16).