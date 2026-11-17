Stephen Curry changed how he trains, and the biggest part was doing less. The Golden State Warriors guard said the team’s medical staff told him to calm things down this summer, per Anthony Slater of ESPN. “The idea, the theme from Rick was every workout that I did this summer, I should feel like I left a little bit on the table,” Curry said.

What Changed in Curry’s Offseason

Curry built his career on overwork. He sharpened his jumper, added strength and kept his conditioning at a relentless level. At 38, that approach had to change.

He said Rick Celebrini wanted him to “throttle the general intensity back.” Curry replaced some hard days on the court with easier days on the course. He joked that golf was the best summer prescription, but said there was truth to it.

“There’s an element of active recovery,” Curry said. “Walking golf courses loosens the knee up to a degree. It keeps your body going without putting too much demand on it.”

How Steve Kerr Sees It

Head coach Steve Kerr said Curry now stays off his feet more often. He trusts his skill to carry him.

“He’s relying on the fact that he’s built up this incredible skill level that’s not going to leave him,” Kerr said. “Then, he’s found a way to stay really fit without pounding the knees, the ankles. He’s on the bike, underwater treadmill. He’s creative.”

Golden State Warriors Trim His Workload

The Warriors have cut his minutes to around 28 per game. They have not cleared him to play both ends of back-to-backs. They also made offensive tweaks to ease his burden.

The numbers show it. Through 10 games, Curry was traveling 1.9 miles per game on average. In his early 30s, that number ranged from 2.3 to 2.6 miles.

“He’s more stationary more often,” Kerr said. “Fewer of the movement sets we’ve run over the years where he’s coming off a triple screen and running from the strong side to the weak side and back.”

Curry said the limits test his discipline. He can feel the difference after a week of 28-minute nights compared with 32. “If we want to be any semblance of a threat come the end of the year, I need to be available,” he said.

Why It Matters Now

The plan followed a rough year. A knee injury cost Curry 27 games last season, and the Warriors missed the playoffs. This season, he started well. Over a seven-game stretch, he scored 24, 44, 31, 34, 29, 41 and 25 points.

Then he tore his oblique in Houston. It is not the knee, but it is another setback. Curry will miss at least two weeks, and the Warriors are bracing for closer to a month.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

Curry is rehabbing in San Francisco. He knows how he wants to look when he returns. Asked how often he can be his best self, he did not hesitate. “I would hope every other night,” Curry said. “At least come March, April, May.”