Draymond Green wants the Golden State Warriors to ease up on their rookie. After a 115-94 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, Green said the team is asking too much of Yaxel Lendeborg with Stephen Curry out. “It’s unfair to make him step into Steph’s role 13 games into his career,” Green said, per Anthony Slater of ESPN.

Draymond Green on Lendeborg’s Role

Green did not take the pressure off the rookie completely. He wants the team to lean on him. But he wants the expectations to be more realistic.

“Depend on him, but lower the expectations,” Green said. “So depend on him like we need to, but lower what we’re expecting out of him. Right now, we’re putting too much pressure on him, and it’s tough to deal with. It’s game 13, 14 in his career.”

What Steve Kerr Told the Golden State Warriors About Lendeborg

Head coach Steve Kerr said the learning curve cannot be skipped. He was asked whether Lendeborg should hide his emotions after the game.

“He’s a rookie. This is his first year, and we’re putting an enormous responsibility on his shoulders, and so he has to go through this,” Kerr said. “There’s no way around it. You can’t cheat your way through that. You have to feel the highs and the lows.”

Kerr also pointed to Lendeborg’s comments after the loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He called them a good sign. “He cares about all this stuff, which is a great sign,” Kerr said. “But you have to learn how to manage that and how to learn from each situation.”

He said the frustration was shared. “I think he was frustrated in the first quarter; we all were,” Kerr said. “So we’ve got to grow from that and watch the tape and show him clips and get him to understand how he’s got to attack and how he can be better and how we can be better.”

How the Pelicans Game Got Away

The Warriors fell behind early. They were outscored 35-11 in the first quarter. The team made just 11 of 46 three-pointers. New Orleans won the rebounding battle 58-50.

Lendeborg played well individually. He scored 28 points with eight rebounds, and he posterized Derik Queen with a dunk. He still finished minus-30 for the game.

Brandin Podziemski scored 15 points and Gui Santos added 12 off the bench. Al Horford and Green struggled to make an impact.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors have lost three straight and dropped to 8-6. Curry will miss at least two weeks, and the team is bracing for closer to a month. Kerr said his focus is finding better rotation combinations and easing the burden on the younger players.