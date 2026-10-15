Stephen Curry Comments On Steve Kerr Holding Him More Accountable

The Golden State Warriors have a big challenge to win with a flawed roster this season. Tougher NBA competition around the league sees superstar Stephen Curry tasked with leading a lackluster roster once again. Head coach Steve Kerr has made some changes in training camp, and one of them is holding his veterans more accountable. Kerr used to excuse turnovers from Curry and Draymond Green as the respected veterans.

Curry responded to this and gave more details to the media:

“I’m sure Draymond will also say it used to be real awkward. We’ll be in film and it used to be one of those wild turnovers. They’d skip it real fast and bring up another one that was more legit and talk about that one. That sound byte will come up with me and him sitting in front of the film session like ‘Is everyone else alright with this?” But we understand what he meant by it. We have a certain style that we built over a long period of time and the chaos also creates beautiful basketball and a chemistry that has produced a lot on the court.”

Curry cited the awkward scenario of watching bad turnovers from and Green not getting called out. Younger players like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski were held accountable for their mistakes. Curry confirmed understanding the logic from Kerr since they have won for many years with said playing style creating turnovers.

Why This Warriors Change From Steve Kerr Matters

Kerr is taking it seriously this year that the roster can’t win games with mistakes emerging. Curry, Green, and Jimmy Butler are all veterans who hold the most important roles on the roster to warrant leading by example.

Golden State will no longer operate with some players having more individual responsibility than others. No one would blame Kerr for letting Curry get away with turnovers due to his importance to the franchise for over 15 years now.

However, Curry is ready to be held responsible for his mistakes for the betterment of the team. Newcomer Yaxel Lendeborg is the only major newcomer to the roster. Improvement must come from within the roster with everyone giving better efforts.

Stephen Curry Endorses Steve Kerr’s Changes

Kerr has implemented multiple philosophy changes that will be made this season. Past usage of Kuminga and Moses Moody showed that Kerr doesn’t like to trust rookies in important roles. However, he’s considering starting Lendeborg on opening night as a rookie.

Green is already expected to take more three-point shots since opposing defenses like to challenge him to shoot from deep. Kristaps Porzingis being ruled out indefinitely means that Green is going to start at center and will have to shoot in those increased minutes.

Hopes of Porzingis, Moody, and Butler all returning provides some optimism for the future months. Curry, Kerr, and Green must figure out how to get the team through the time period with all these names out. Kerr is holding everyone accountable because each Warriors player must avoid mistakes to win.