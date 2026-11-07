Stephen Curry Reveals Secret to Warriors’ 6-Game Winning Streak

The Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to six games after beating the Miami Heat 120-100 on Thursday night.

The game was tied at halftime, but the Warriors made their daunting third-quarter run to take over the game and dominate the second half.

Stephen Curry finished with 29 points and four assists, while Yaxel Lendeborg stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Draymond Green limited Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo on the other end of the floor as the Warriors improved their record to 6-3.

Stephen Curry Reveals Secret to Warriors Current Streak

In a postgame appearance on NBA TV’s The Association, Stephen Curry spoke with Stephen Nelson, Robin Lopez and Chris Haynes to discuss Golden State’s win over the Miami Heat.

Curry was asked about the Warriors’ current winning streak and how they bounced back from a 0-3 start to the season.

“We’re just finding different ways to win and different guys stepping up,” Curry said. “But I think collectively, we have a pretty good understanding of what’s going to help us win games defensively, flying around multiple efforts. Draymond had an unbelievable night on Giannis and Bam. And then offensively, if we don’t turn the ball over, usually good things happen because we can put a lot of pressure on defenses.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr introduced a new five-out offense this season, which took time for Curry and Green to adjust to.

It looks like they have found the right mix during their six-game homestand. They have two games left before their first real test of the season in the form of a five-game road trip.

Stephen Curry Not in Top 5 of MVP Ladder

Shaun Powell of NBA.com finally released the first MVP Ladder of the season on Friday.

Luka Doncic topped the list as he continued his historic scoring streak, while Victor Wembanyama came in second after his Wilt Chamberlain-like game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander came in at third, followed by Tyrese Maxey and Jayson Tatum to round out the top five.

Stephen Curry came in at just seventh, just behind Alperen Sengun and ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cooper Flagg and Nikola Jokic.

“He’s now 38 but still among the game’s most feared shooters and scorers, evidently, based on the early returns,” Powell wrote. “He has the Warriors in a better place after starting the season with three straight losses. While the former two-time MVP hasn’t factored heavily into the race in recent years, he can still deliver MVP-flavored performances on any given night.”

Curry might not be favored to win the MVP this season, but he sure is playing like one.