Stephen Curry Gets Voted First Place In Important NBA GM Poll

The annual NBA General Manager poll showed Stephen Curry still having the respect of decision makers across the league. One consistent question to make the poll every year focuses on who you should trust most with the game on the line. Curry has won this vote multiple times for the Golden State Warriors in recent years and received first place again entering this season.

The following results show Curry not just winning but receiving half the votes:

Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line?

Brunson was the next closest option after he led the New York Knicks to the NBA Championship last season. Many clutch shots could have made Brunson a fair pick up above Curry, but most GMs still respect the latter’s longer history of clutch shots.

Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander each got 10% of votes as the next options for a tie of third place. The Oklahoma City Thunder run of dominance sees Shai as a two-time MVP but finishing third. Curry’s four NBA Championships and all-time great three-point shooting gives him the best result yet again.

Stephen Curry Gets Confidence Entering Tough Season

Many NBA fans and pundits have called out Golden State for not doing enough to put a good team behind Curry. The ACL injury to Jimmy Butler last season sees him out for the foreseeable future to start this season.

Kristaps Porzingis was the biggest addition of last season’s trade deadline, but his health woes have seen him ruled out indefinitely. Curry will have to put up elite offensive numbers for the Warriors to have a chance of winning most regular season nights in a deeper league.

The poll shows that Curry is still highly respected by General Managers across the league to come through with the game on the line. Other veterans like LeBron James and Damian Lillard did not finish in the top five to get the same benefit as Curry.

Getting To Crunch Time Is Curry’s Problem

Every NBA fan to follow the league would trust Curry to hit a game-winning shot, but Golden State’s issue will be getting to that point. Teams like the Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are the strong favorites to have the top Western Conference seeds.

The Warriors are projected to be in a lower range between the 8th and 12th seeds in the loaded West. Curry must lead the lackluster rotation to close games to put them in a chance to give him go-ahead shots late in the fourth quarter.

The GM poll should provide some hope for Warriors fans that Curry is as respected and trusted as any other superstar. Getting the best of younger players like Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski will be necessary for Curry to win games this season. Expect more clutch moments from Curry, but the overall team success remains hard to believe in.