After a glimmer of hope with back-to-back wins this week, the Golden State Warriors returned to the floor against the Blazers on Friday and looked a lot more like the way they’ve looked during the five-game winning streak that began with Stephen Curry’s oblique injury in Houston a little more than two weeks earlier. They got off to a terrible start, scored just 94 points and lost again to the Trail Blazers.

We’re still not sure when the Warriors will get Curry back, but the team announced on Friday that he would be re-evaluated on Wednesday, which puts him out for two more games. Reporter Anthony Slater of ESPN notes that will extend to December 7 in New Orleans, and wrote on Twitter/X: “The Warriors are ruling Steph Curry out of the next three games as he rehabs his torn oblique, per source. He’s doing individual court work, making progress and will be re-evaluated again next Wednesday after the Jazz game.”

Warriors 2-6 Without Stephen Curry

That means the next time we could see Curry is December 10, against the Nuggets, just before the Warriors embark on a five-game road trip through the East (plus Memphis) that should feature at least three winnable games. His return can’t come soon enough, as the Warriors have posted a 2-6 without him, and have a 101.9 offensive rating, last in the NBA in that span.

Coach Steve Kerr was upbeat about Curry’s return before the game on Friday.

“He is in the gym every day. He has been with us,” Kerr said. “Rick (Celebrini) is in there with him. Making really good strides. Everything is on schedule. He is getting on the court, getting shots up. All part of the comeback.”

The Warriors will try to get off to a better start on Sunday at home against the struggling Clippers, who have lost six straight.