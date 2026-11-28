The Golden State Warriors are actively trying to find a trade for Kristaps Porzingis, who is currently away from the team and taking a break from basketball.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein on The ALL NBA Podcast, the Orlando Magic are one of the teams that needs to free up money. Stein called them a theoretical fit for Porzingis, but the Magic won’t trade Wendell Carter Jr. straight up.

“Generally speaking, teams that are talking to the Warriors want Golden State to sweeten trade offers with draft picks,” Stein said. “The Magic aren’t just going to trade Wendell Carter Jr. to the Warriors. They would want draft compensation.”

Carter and the Magic have been named as one of the potential targets for the Warriors if they are going to move Porzingis’ contract.

Porzingis is making $20 million this season, though the Warriors are currently withholding his salary. He is only guaranteed to make $3 million next season, so the appeal for cap-starved teams is high.

Kristaps Porzingis Open to Buyout?

Marc Stein also reported that Kristaps Porzingis and his camp could be open to a buyout, which will save the team that acquires him plenty of money.

“The rumblings are that he’s open to a buyout,” Stein said. “So, if you’re team X, you trade for that contract and you buy him out, you’ve probably saved yourself millions and millions of dollars. But it’s still even saying all that, it’s easier said than done for a trade to materialize.”

Porzingis is reportedly dealing with symptoms of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome. He is even mulling his future in the NBA and could be open to retirement as well.

Potential Warriors Targets

In addition to Wendell Carter Jr. of the Orlando Magic, Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle named four players the Warriors can target for a potential Kristaps Porzingis trade.

Evans listed Naz Reid of the Charlotte Hornets, Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks, Myles Turner of the Milwaukee Bucks and Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Reid, Gafford and Turner are win-now acquisitions since they solve the Warriors’ big man problem.

On the other hand, Murphy is a move for the now and the future. He fits in with Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski as the faces of the franchise post-Steph Curry.