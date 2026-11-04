Steve Kerr Makes Surprising Admission About Kristaps Porzingis’ Warriors Absence

The mystery surrounding Kristaps Porzingis’ absence from the Golden State Warriors deepened Wednesday when coach Steve Kerr acknowledged that he hasn’t received an explanation for why the veteran center remains away from the team.

More surprisingly, Kerr said he hasn’t sought one.

“I haven’t been given one. Nor have I asked for one,” Kerr told reporters Wednesday when asked whether he had received an explanation for Porzingis’ continued absence, according to Nick Friedell of The Athletic.

The admission came on the same day reports surfaced that Golden State had stopped paying Porzingis’ $20 million salary because the organization believes he is not fulfilling his contractual obligations.

For a team that invested heavily in the former All-Star less than a year ago, the situation has become increasingly complicated.

Steve Kerr Makes Candid Admission About Kristaps Porzingis

Kerr’s brief response offered another glimpse into the uncertainty surrounding Porzingis, who has been away from the Warriors since late September because of an undisclosed health-related matter.

Golden State initially hoped the 31-year-old center would rejoin the team following training camp in Hawaii.

Instead, Porzingis has remained absent, with no timetable for his return.

Kerr said Monday that he had not spoken with Porzingis in the previous week and was unsure of his whereabouts.

The organization announced Oct. 14 that Porzingis would remain out indefinitely but could spend time around the team.

A week later, however, the Warriors reversed course, saying they did not expect him to be around the organization in the immediate future.

Porzingis previously disclosed a diagnosis of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, although Golden State has not publicly identified the precise cause of his current absence.

Warriors Withholding Kristaps Porzingis’ $20 Million Salary

ESPN’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported Wednesday that the Warriors have stopped making payments to Porzingis because they consider him to be failing to provide the services required under his contract.

According to The Athletic, the veteran center is losing approximately $218,000 per game.

However, Porzingis isn’t challenging the decision.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported that the National Basketball Players Association has been kept informed of developments and is supporting Porzingis’ decision not to contest Golden State’s stance.

The situation is particularly frustrating considering what the Warriors surrendered to acquire him.

Golden State traded Jonathan Kuminga, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Porzingis at last February’s trade deadline.

The Warriors envisioned the 7-foot-2 center providing the size, outside shooting and rim protection their frontcourt needed.

Instead, his continued absence has left Golden State searching for alternatives.

Golden State Exploring Options With Kristaps Porzingis’ Contract

According to The Athletic, the Warriors hope to include Porzingis’ contract in a larger transaction that would create financial flexibility to improve their roster now and in the future.

However, the organization is reportedly preparing for the possibility that the situation could remain unresolved until February’s trade deadline.

Porzingis signed a two-year, $40 million contract last summer, with only $3 million of his $20 million salary for next season guaranteed.

That structure could appeal to teams seeking to reduce future financial commitments.

For Kerr, the immediate challenge remains coaching the players available to him while Golden State searches for a resolution.

But his latest remarks underscored just how unusual the situation has become.

Nearly six weeks after Porzingis stepped away from the team, even the Warriors’ coach says he hasn’t asked why the veteran center remains absent.