Golden State Warriors Make Sudden Draymond Green Announcement

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a 120-100 victory over the Miami Heat (at home).

Draymond Green finished with two points, five rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 1/3 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.

Golden State Warriors Make Green Announcement

For Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic, the Warriors have announced that Green is being listed as questionable on the injury report.

Jason Beede of The Orlando Sentinel wrote: “No changes to the #Magic injury report for Saturday’s game at Golden State. Meanwhile, the Warriors list Draymond Green (right elbow inflammation/soreness) and Gary Payton II (right calf tightness/soreness) both as Questionable.”

Looking At Green

Green was the 35th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.

He is in the middle of his 15th season in the NBA (all with Golden State).

Right now, Green is averaging 3.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest while shooting 38.1% from the field and 22.2% from three-point range in seven games.

Green has helped the Warriors win four NBA Championships (and reach the Final six times).

He is a future Hall of Famer.

Looking At The Warriors Right Now