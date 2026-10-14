Warriors Trade Idea Lands Rising Star Two-Way Guard Next To Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors could be the next landing spot for one of the best young guards in the NBA, as making a trade to add another piece to the team’s current lineup might be the best way to have a better chance at competing in the Western Conference.

Heading into the new season, the Warriors are dealing with injuries to Kristaps Porzingis, Jimmy Butler, and Moses Moody. There’s not a lot of talent left for franchise star Stephen Curry to work with, meaning Golden State might start prowling around the trade market to find some available players to add talent.

With that, Anthony Black of the Orlando Magic could become available in a trade for the Warriors, as the 22-year-old guard is coming off the best season of his career, but feels unlikely to sign a contract extension with his current team.

Warriors Trade Idea Lands Anthony Black For Cheap Price

After NBA insider Marc Stein’s recent reports about Black’s uncertain future with the Magic, Eddie Bitar, writing for FadeawayWorld.com, proposed a Warriors trade idea to land the young guard.

Here’s his trade proposal, and what Golden State would give up in a deal:

Golden State Warriors receive: Anthony Black

Orlando Magic receive: De’Anthony Melton, a 2033 first-round pick, a 2032 second-round pick, a 2033 second-round pick

The biggest piece the Warriors would have to give up in this trade idea is Melton, a player Golden State has been high on over the past few seasons. He is still less than a year out from getting back on the court after his torn ACL injury, and while he had a solid showing last year, getting off his $6 million contract this season likely wouldn’t be too high an asking price if it means getting back Black.

They would also have to give up several draft assets for Orlando’s backup guard, but the franchise probably doesn’t value those picks super highly as long as Curry is still on the team. By the time the Warriors have those picks, they’ll be in a completely different era of the franchise, and it makes perfect sense why moving them to add a potential star would be worth it for Golden State.

Why Golden State Does This Deal

Black is in the final year of his rookie deal, set to earn $10.1 million this season. However, talks between him and the Magic on a new deal have not gone very far, which prompted the Warriors’ trade proposal for the young star.

But even if Golden State would have Black at anywhere from $15 to $30 million a year, he’s shown the signs that would make that type of money worth it to have him. Last year, the 6’7″ point guard averaged a career-high 15 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals on 44.7% shooting in 64 games.

As the Warriors enter the final chapter of Curry’s career, someone like Black could be the bridge they need between two different eras.

“Black could help bridge those timelines by bringing defensive energy, size, and room for offensive growth,” Bitar wrote. “His ability to guard opposing perimeter players would be particularly valuable for a team that needs to make life easier for Curry. Black would not have to become a high-volume scorer immediately.”

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There are questions about Black’s shooting peak, but playing with Curry and Golden State’s coaching staff, it’s not a stretch to think he could become a 40% three-point shooter if this Warriors trade proposal actually happens.

“The Warriors would be betting on Black’s next stage of development. If his shooting and decision-making continue to improve, he could become a valuable two-way starter down the line,” he added.

If Golden State wants to compete, they might need to make some changes that could feel risky. This Warriors Black trade idea wouldn’t completely change the direction of the team, but it could give the franchise a boost as they hope to compete in the West in Curry’s final years.