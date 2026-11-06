Report: Warriors Hold Trade Talks For Ex-NBA Finals Center In Exchange For Porzingis

The Golden State Warriors could be adding a former NBA Finals center in exchange for their inactive big Kristaps Porzingis.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Warriors have engaged in trade conversations with the Milwaukee Bucks about a possible swap of Porzingis for Myles Turner, who played for the Indiana Pacers in the 2025 NBA Finals.

Could The Warriors Trade Kristaps Porzingis For Myles Turner?

Siegel reported that the Warriors are unwilling to put up draft compensation for the trade, but they are intrigued by possibly getting a floor-spacing big and a capable rim protector in Turner.

“So far, Golden State has conducted trade conversations with the Bucks, Bulls, and Pelicans regarding Porzingis, sources said. No deal is close to happening,” Siegel of ClutchPoints wrote.

Injured Moses Moody, who is out with a ruptured left patellar tendon, could also be involved in a hypothetical deal.

“While willing to give up Myles Turner for Porzingis’ contract, the Bucks have wanted draft compensation from the Warriors, something that isn’t on the table. Golden State has held firm that if it were to absorb Turner’s contract for Porzingis and another player, presumably Moses Moody, the team would need extra compensation from Milwaukee,” Siegel reported.

Turner is averaging 8.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.76 blocks per game through eight games played with the Bucks this season so far.

Golden State prefers to preserve their core assets, remaining patient as the trade market shifts closer to the mid-December eligibility windows.

Porzingis, who signed a two-year, $40 million contract extension with the Warriors, did not join the team’s training camp and preseason due to an illness reported as Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS).

The situation turned contentious when Porzingis reportedly stopped communicating with the front office and failed to show up at the team facility. In response, the front office made the drastic decision to withhold payments on his $20 million salary, ruling that he is no longer rendering services to the franchise.

Interestingly, neither Porzingis nor the National Basketball Players Association plans to legally challenge this salary freeze.

Porzingis’s contract still counts against the team’s salary cap, hard-capping them at the second apron and prompting an urgent push to move him.

According to Siegel, front offices across the league view his deal as an attractive asset because it functions essentially as an expiring contract since only $3 million of his salary is guaranteed for the 2027-2028 season.

This allows an acquiring team to clear immediate cap space or execute a buyout.

Warriors’ Kristaps Porzingis Debunks Fake Rumors About His Health

Kristaps Porzingis saw the rumors about his health earlier in the season and had to break his silence amid his situation with the Warriors.

In his only statement about his health, he said he is doing everything to get back to the court as soon as possible.

“Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap,” Porzingis posted.

“Honestly, I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon. It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can’t exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it.”

For now, Porzingis is not expected to suit up anytime soon with the Warriors, whose squad is now on a roll after a 0-3 start to the season.