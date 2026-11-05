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Warriors Trade Target Suffers Injury Scare In Bulls-Knicks Game

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Chicago Bulls v Houston Rockets
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Jalen Smith #25 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on January 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Just as the Golden State Warriors were linked to the Chicago Bulls center Jalen Smith, the veteran big man suffered an injury on the same night.

On Wednesday (November 4), the Bulls paid a visit to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The home crowd watched Smith take a hard fall after he bit on a pump fake. Smith was holding his hand after staying on the ground for some time.

Chicago Bulls v Boston Celtics
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 30: Jalen Smith #25 of the Chicago Bulls attempts a three point basket against the Boston Celtics during the second half at the TD Garden on October 30, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Bulls’ center went straight back to the visiting locker room after the incident. It didn’t take long for the Bulls to rule him out for the rest of the game. While it was confirmed that Smith is dealing with a hand injury, the Bulls did not reveal an official diagnosis. It will be something that the Warriors–and other potential trade suitors–will have to keep an eye on.

Golden State Warriors Get Linked To Jalen Smith Trade Rumors

Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Jalen Smith #25 of the Chicago Bulls goes up for a shot on Kristaps Porzingis #7 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Chase Center on March 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Warriors have a need for a veteran front court addition.

Going into the 2026-2027 NBA season, the Warriors planned to utilize Kristaps Porzingis once again. However, Porzingis is dealing with health issues that are keeping him not only off the court–but away from the team.

The Warriors are currently searching for trade suitors. The veteran center isn’t expected to be playing for much longer.

As the Porzingis mystery lives on, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the Warriors have called the Bulls to see about a potential Smith trade.

It’s unclear if the Warriors would ultimately be able to land Smith, he’ll remain a name to keep an eye on as long as the Bulls have him on the block or move him.

In the meantime, all of the attention will be on Smith’s current setback. Depending on the diagnosis, it could have an effect on the NBA trade market.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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