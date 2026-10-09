Warriors’ Steve Kerr Gives Updated Timeline For Jimmy Butler Return

The Golden State Warriors could be seeing their secondary star outside Stephen Curry return as early as the first two months of next year.

According to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Jimmy Butler could be returning to action for the team in February, one year after tearing his ACL.

“No idea. I’m just throwing February out there because that’s about a year post-injury,” Kerr said in a press conference on Thursday. “So it will be somewhere around that time.”

Jimmy Butler Has Been Progressing Well In His Injury Rehab

According to multiple reports, Butler is progressing well through his rehabilitation program following successful surgery on his right knee. Butler is currently entering the eighth month of his recovery after sustaining the injury in January 2026.

He has already advanced to fast-paced jogging, light basketball drills, and individual strength workouts.

The team’s front office confirmed he has been cleared for these light on-court activities, but general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. noted that Butler will remain completely sidelined for opening night and the early portions of the 2026-2027 regular season.

Through 38 games last season, the 37-year-old Butler spearheaded the supporting cast around Steph Curry while averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.4 steals in 31.1 minutes per game.

Aside from Butler, guard Moses Moody remains sidelined while rehabbing a ruptured left patellar tendon suffered last March. Though Moody has recently progressed to light on-court activities, he is expected to miss the early portion of the 2026-2027 campaign.

Additionally, center Kristaps Porzingis is out indefinitely due to an unspecified health issue that has kept him away from Media Day, training camp, and preseason action.

All of them were subjects of trade rumors as the Warriors faithful remained concern on the help for Curry as he enters the twilight zone of his NBA career

Jimmy Butler Remains Optimistic About His Future In The NBA And The Warriors

Jimmy Butler still has a positive outlook on his future with the Warriors and the NBA, despite suffering a devastating injury.

Butler says he is ready to play until the wheels fall off as he looks to recover from his ACL injury as soon as he can.

“I’m right back to who I’ve always been,” Butler said in his interview with Anthony Slater of ESPN. “Probably better if we was to really talk about it. I know I’m still going to be a top player whenever I get back. I have a couple good years left in me, and we’re going to ride it until the wheels fall off.”

Butler added that the Warriors are where he wants to end his career.

“End is a bad word, but this is where I want to be done,” Butler said. “Retire here. This organization is top-tier. It’s the best. Keep it a buck. It’s the best. You’re playing with one of the greatest players ever. I’m grateful to be able to witness this. I want to be able to do my part, get this organization back on top where we belong.”

For now, Butler will be watching the Warriors open the new season with almost the same core as the end of last season. Again, the team will be led by Curry and Draymond Green.