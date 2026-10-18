Warriors Get Surprising Ben Simmons Revelation After Kings Signing

The Golden State Warriors expressed interest in Ben Simmons during the offseason. But when the former three-time All-Star invited teams to evaluate his comeback in person, their Northern California rivals made the trip that nobody else would.

According to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, the Sacramento Kings were the only NBA team to send a representative to Miami to watch Simmons work out before signing him.

Speaking with ABC10’s Kevin John, Spears explained how Sacramento’s commitment helped separate the Kings from other interested teams, including Golden State, New York and Minnesota.

“It’s kind of confusing to me that 30 NBA teams all had the opportunity to go to Miami to work, watch him work out, and the only team that took him up on it was Sacramento,” Spears said.

For the Warriors, that decision looks particularly intriguing as they prepare to open the season without three important players.

Why Ben Simmons Chose Kings Over Warriors

Spears revealed that Simmons began looking at real estate in Sacramento as soon as Kings general manager Scott Perry agreed to attend his Miami workout.

“He was so confident that the Kings would like him that he started looking at real estate in Sacramento,” Spears told John.

Perry came away impressed after watching Simmons and discussing his motivation to return to the NBA.

The Kings subsequently invited Simmons for another workout, where coach Doug Christie also liked what he saw.

Golden State had expressed interest, but Spears suggested Simmons needed more than an opportunity to join a championship contender.

“I know Golden State, New York, and Minnesota had interest, but to me, he needed a soft landing or a hard relaunch,” Spears said.

Sacramento offered that environment.

Without the immediate championship expectations surrounding Stephen Curry and the Warriors, Simmons could concentrate on rebuilding his career after missing the entire 2025-26 season.

Spears said Simmons was ecstatic about joining an organization that demonstrated its confidence in him.

Golden State Faces Depth Questions Without Three Key Players

Golden State’s interest in Simmons takes on additional significance considering its current roster situation.

The Warriors will open Wednesday’s regular-season matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers without Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis.

Butler remains sidelined while recovering from a torn right ACL, while Moody continues his rehabilitation from a ruptured left patellar tendon.

Porzingis, meanwhile, is out indefinitely because of an unresolved health issue that kept him out of training camp and the preseason.

Their absences leave coach Steve Kerr searching for size, defense and additional playmaking around Curry and Draymond Green.

Simmons, at 6-foot-10, could have offered some of those qualities.

His preseason performances have provided encouraging signs.

After scoring seven points in nine minutes against Golden State on Oct. 10, Simmons delivered 14 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in Sacramento’s 126-97 loss to San Antonio on Friday.

He shot 5 of 9 from the field and made all four free throws, although he committed five turnovers.

@opencourt BEN SIMMONS IS BACK 🔥😤 14 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists for Ben. Couple of nice dimes too 🫶 ♬ original sound – OpenCourt-Basketball

The performance offered a glimpse of the versatility that once made Simmons one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers.

His limited outside shooting and injury history remain concerns, particularly for a Golden State team dependent on spacing around Curry.

And there is no indication the Warriors made Simmons a formal offer comparable to Sacramento’s.

But with three important rotation players unavailable, Golden State’s decision not to attend his Miami workout adds another layer to Spears’ revelation.

The Kings made their interest personal. Simmons appears determined to reward that confidence.