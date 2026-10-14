Warriors’ Kristaps Porzingis Addresses HIV/AIDS Speculation Amid Health Concerns

Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis is finally speaking publicly about the health concerns that have kept him away from the team throughout training camp.

And while the 7-foot-2 big man still doesn’t have a timetable for his return, he offered an encouraging update Wednesday while addressing the speculation surrounding his condition.

Porzingis took to X just minutes after the Warriors released an official statement confirming that he remains sidelined indefinitely.

“Honestly, I’m getting better and better,” Porzingis wrote. “I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon.”

His message came after weeks of uncertainty surrounding an undisclosed health issue that has prevented him from participating in Golden State’s first five preseason games.

Kristaps Porzingis Addresses Health Concerns, Pushes Back at Speculation

In his Wednesday afternoon post, Porzingis revealed that he has been working with medical professionals to determine how to return to full health.

“Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap,” he wrote.

The 31-year-old acknowledged the toll that recurring health problems have taken on him, particularly after dealing with various injuries throughout his NBA career.

“It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can’t exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it,” Porzingis wrote.

He concluded his message by thanking supporters and emphasizing that his health remains the priority.

But Porzingis wasn’t finished.

In a follow-up post, the former NBA All-Star pushed back against online speculation about his condition.

“I appreciate all the internet doctors trying to diagnose and help, but I’m in the best hands. So everyone can relax now,” he wrote.

He also explicitly denied speculation that he has HIV or AIDS.

Porzingis did not reveal a specific diagnosis, leaving questions about the underlying issue unanswered.

Warriors Release Official Statement on Porzingis’ Status

Shortly before Porzingis addressed the situation, the Warriors confirmed that he had returned to their practice facility Tuesday.

According to the team’s statement, Porzingis met with general manager Mike Dunleavy and vice president of player health and performance Dr. Rick Celebrini.

However, the meeting did not result in clearance to resume basketball activities.

“Porzingis will remain out indefinitely due to the same health-related matter but will be around the team,” the Warriors announced.

Golden State added that the details of the meeting would remain private and that further updates about his practice participation, playing status or recovery timeline would be provided when appropriate.

The development offers a measure of reassurance for a team preparing to begin the regular season without knowing when one of its most important frontcourt players will return.

Porzingis signed a two-year, $40 million extension with Golden State during the offseason after arriving from Atlanta in February.

He averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 32 games last season, including 15 appearances with the Warriors.

Golden State opens its regular season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 21.

For now, Porzingis’ availability remains uncertain. But his latest message suggests he is encouraged by his progress, even if the answers he and the Warriors are seeking have yet to arrive.