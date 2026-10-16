Warriors Make Decision on Former First-Round Pick Ahead of Roster Deadline

The Golden State Warriors are preparing to part ways with former first-round pick Dalen Terry, but that doesn’t mean they’re ready to give up on him.

The Warriors plan to waive Terry before Monday’s NBA roster deadline, with the expectation that the 24-year-old wing will continue his development with their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Siegel reported Friday that Golden State remains interested in Terry’s potential despite deciding against keeping him on its regular-season roster.

The decision comes before the Warriors’ preseason finale against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at Chase Center.

For Terry, it’s another setback in his attempt to establish himself in the NBA. For Golden State, it’s a way to keep a promising young player in its development program without committing a standard roster spot.

Warriors Plan to Waive Dalen Terry Before Monday’s Deadline

Terry joined Golden State in August on an Exhibit 10 contract after being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers in July.

The former Arizona standout arrived at training camp looking to revive a career that has struggled to gain traction since the Chicago Bulls selected him with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

He offered a glimpse of his potential during the Warriors’ Oct. 7 preseason loss to Portland.

Playing 43 minutes, Terry finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and four steals, shooting 9 of 18 from the field and 4 of 5 from the 3-point range.

It was arguably his most impressive performance of the preseason, showcasing the versatility that initially made him an intriguing prospect.

But opportunities have been limited since.

Terry played just four minutes against Sacramento on Oct. 10 before logging five minutes in Golden State’s 101-89 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

The reduced playing time reflected the increasingly difficult path to a regular-season roster spot.

Still, the Warriors apparently saw enough to want him around.

Dalen Terry Could Continue Development in Santa Cruz

Rather than cutting ties completely, Golden State intends to have Terry join Santa Cruz, where he could receive more consistent playing time and continue working on his offensive game.

At 6-foot-7, Terry offers defensive versatility, length and ballhandling ability. His biggest challenge has been developing the offensive consistency necessary to secure a permanent NBA rotation role.

He averaged 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 48 games with Chicago and Philadelphia last season.

Over four NBA seasons, Terry has averaged 3.5 points in 218 regular-season appearances.

The Warriors’ developmental approach would allow him to play substantial minutes instead of sitting at the end of Steve Kerr’s bench.

A move to Santa Cruz would require Terry to clear waivers and complete the necessary G League arrangements. He would not remain on Golden State’s NBA roster.

For general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., the decision provides flexibility as the Warriors finalize their roster ahead of Tuesday’s regular-season preparations.

Terry’s NBA future remains uncertain, but Golden State’s reported plan suggests his audition with the organization isn’t necessarily over.