Warriors’ Draymond Green Gets Blunt on Big Man Situation

The notion that the Golden State Warriors somehow had an inkling that Kristaps Porzingis would not be available this season and that the team chose to sign him to a new contract just to keep a tradeable salary slot open ahead of February’s deadline has been floated. It would make some sense, except for one glaring problem–the Warriors, without Porzingis, are completely deficient at center. They don’t want to use Draymond Green there, and are hoping to use Al Horford in limited stretches. But as things stand, those guys will have to get significant minutes in the middle.

Green was asked about the situation this week. There was a time when Green’s ability to play center at 6-foot-6 was one of the secrets to the Warriors’ success. But it’s been many years since that was the case, and Green knows it.

He explained there is not much the Dubs can do about it now: “I mean, we got what we got. So, got to make it do what it do. But I’m comfortable playing the 5. Al’s comfortable playing the 5. So …”

Draymond Green Hopes to Give Warriors Young Centers ‘Space’

The Warriors are hoping to get some production from two young centers, undrafted rookie Graham Ike and G Leaguer Charles Bassey (and is coming back from an injury), who has had some good NBA moments.

Ike has gotten two starts, though Steve Kerr chose not to start him against the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic on Monday.

Said Green: “Bassey has been good. He is working his way back, he has been out for about two weeks so … Graham Ike, he is not the typical rookie, especially the typical undrafted rookie. He is pretty smart—very smart, actually. So, those young guys got a bright future. It’s on us to hold the fort down. We can’t expect them to just come in and like, ‘Aw, man, they’re gonna come in and do this.’

“No, we’ve got to hold the fort down and allow them the space to grow. As long as we that, they’ll be good because they’ll have that space to improve their games and also learn.”