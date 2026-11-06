Warriors’ Jimmy Butler Takes Savage Shot at Klay Thompson After Heat Blowout

Jimmy Butler wasn’t on the floor when the Golden State Warriors welcomed Klay Thompson back to Chase Center on Thursday night. That didn’t stop him from getting the last laugh.

Hours after Golden State dismantled Thompson’s Miami Heat 120-100, Butler posted an AI-generated Instagram video that turned his teammate’s reunion with the former Warriors star into a scene from the 1999 Martin Lawrence comedy Blue Streak.

The joke carried an added twist. Thompson now plays for Miami, the franchise Butler left following an ugly breakup that ended with his trade to Golden State in February 2025.

The video featured Stephen Curry taking a giant letter “W” from Thompson before putting his former Splash Brother in handcuffs.

“Don’t just hand it to me, I gotta take it from you,” Curry’s character says in the edited scene.

Butler captioned the post: “9/82. W.”

Jimmy Butler Trolls Klay Thompson With Hilarious Movie Recreation

Butler’s Instagram post recreated a scene from Blue Streak, replacing the original characters with familiar faces from Golden State’s roster.

Curry played the character portrayed by Lawrence, while Thompson became the unfortunate target.

Draymond Green and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg also appeared, watching the action from behind a dumpster.

The clip ends with Curry overpowering Thompson and placing him in handcuffs.

It was an elaborate celebration of a regular-season victory, particularly given the history between the former teammates.

Curry and Thompson spent 13 seasons together in Golden State, forming one of the NBA’s greatest shooting partnerships and winning four championships.

Butler has developed a habit of turning Warriors victories into cinematic jokes.

Earlier this week, he used another AI-generated video inspired by the 1985 martial arts film The Last Dragon to poke fun at Lakers star Luka Doncic.

Klay Thompson’s Heat Move Adds Twist to Jimmy Butler’s Joke

The latest video carried an irony that wasn’t lost on anyone familiar with Butler’s departure from Miami.

Butler spent six seasons with the Heat, leading them to two NBA Finals appearances before his relationship with the organization deteriorated during the 2024-25 season.

Disagreements over his role and future culminated in multiple team suspensions, a public trade request and his eventual move to Golden State.

Miami traded Butler in February 2025, ending a partnership that had once produced some of the franchise’s most memorable postseason runs.

Now Thompson wears the Heat uniform Butler once represented.

The former Warriors sharpshooter received a warm ovation Thursday during his return to Chase Center.

But sentimentality disappeared once the game began.

Curry scored 29 points, including 22 after halftime, as Golden State pulled away for its sixth consecutive victory.

Thompson finished with 11 points on 3-for-10 shooting after scoring 30, including the game-winning three-pointer, in his previous game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Warriors broke open a halftime tie by outscoring Miami 38-23 in the third quarter.

Lendeborg contributed 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Green handed out 11 assists.

Jimmy Butler Gets Last Laugh Despite Injury Absence

Butler remains sidelined while recovering from a torn right ACL suffered against Miami in January.

Nevertheless, the veteran forward has maintained a visible presence around the Warriors.

His latest social media post allowed him to celebrate Golden State’s victory over his former team while teasing Thompson, the player whose old franchise became Butler’s new home.

There is no indication Butler intended the video as anything beyond playful trash talk.

Still, the circumstances gave his joke an unusual subplot.

Thompson returned to the arena where he helped build a dynasty, this time wearing the jersey of the team Butler left under contentious circumstances.

The Warriors gave Thompson a warm welcome, then sent him home with a loss.

Butler supplied the punchline.