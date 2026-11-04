Former Warriors Champion Lands Coaching Job

Jordan Bell is returning to where his basketball career took off, this time with a whistle instead of a jersey.

The former Golden State Warriors center and 2018 NBA champion has joined the University of Oregon men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant coach, according to a Wednesday news release provided to Heavy.com.

Bell, 31, returns to Eugene nearly a decade after helping the Ducks reach their first Final Four since 1939.

The move marks a new chapter for the athletic big man, who spent two seasons with Golden State during its championship run alongside Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Now, Bell hopes to pass along the lessons he learned during his playing career to Oregon’s next generation.

Former Warriors Champion Jordan Bell Returns to Oregon

Bell expressed excitement about returning to a program that helped launch his professional career.

“The University of Oregon and the memories I have here mean everything to me,” Bell said in the announcement. “Returning as a coach feels like a true homecoming.”

He credited the program for his development and welcomed the opportunity to guide younger players.

“This program gave me so much as a player, and I’m thankful for the chance to give back in a new way,” Bell said.

Bell also expressed excitement about working with Tajh Ariza and Oregon’s current roster.

The Long Beach, California, native played at Oregon from 2013 to 2017, developing into one of the most accomplished defensive players in program history.

During his final season, Bell averaged 10.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while earning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honors.

He helped Oregon win a school-record 33 games and reach the 2017 Final Four.

His defining college performance came against top-seeded Kansas in the Elite Eight.

Bell finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocks, anchoring Oregon’s defense in a victory that sent the Ducks to their first national semifinal in 78 years.

He left Eugene as the school’s career leader in blocked shots.

Jordan Bell Won NBA Championship in Golden State

Bell’s success at Oregon helped him reach the NBA as the 38th overall pick in the 2017 draft.

The Chicago Bulls selected him before sending his draft rights to Golden State.

He quickly found a role on Steve Kerr’s championship roster, providing energy, rebounding and shot-blocking off the bench.

As a rookie, Bell averaged 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and one block in 57 regular-season appearances.

He also appeared in 17 playoff games as the Warriors captured the 2018 NBA championship, sweeping LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals.

Bell remained with Golden State the following season, appearing in 68 games as the Warriors returned to the NBA Finals before losing to Toronto.

His athleticism made him an intriguing developmental prospect, although he never established himself as a consistent NBA starter.

Bell later played for Minnesota, Memphis, Washington and Chicago, along with additional stints in the G League and overseas.

He also represented Team USA during qualifying for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Jordan Bell Begins New Chapter After NBA Career

Bell’s return gives Oregon a former standout who understands both the demands of the program and the challenges of reaching the professional level.

His defensive background could be particularly valuable to a Ducks team looking to develop its young frontcourt players.

Bell is also embracing the responsibility that comes with guiding younger athletes.

“I’ve been in these kids’ shoes, so I know what it takes to make that leap,” Bell said in the release. “Tajh Ariza and the rest of this group have something special, and I can’t wait to push them to be their best on and off the court.”

For a former Warriors champion whose basketball journey began taking shape at Oregon, the opportunity brings his career full circle.