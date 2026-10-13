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Warriors Get Major Kristaps Porzingis Update as Steve Kerr Plans Surprise Starting Five

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INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors runs around Kristaps Porzingis #7 as Kris Dunn #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers chases during the first half of an NBA game at Intuit Dome on April 12, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are preparing for the possibility that Kristaps Porzingis won’t be ready for opening night. And Steve Kerr appears to have found an unlikely replacement in the starting lineup.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported Tuesday on “NBA Today” that Porzingis was expected to arrive at the Warriors’ San Francisco practice facility for a medical evaluation, a potentially encouraging development after his absence from training camp.

But there is a catch.

Golden State isn’t necessarily counting on its veteran big man being available when the regular season begins. In fact, the Warriors are preparing for the possibility that his availability could remain uncertain throughout the season.

That has pushed Kerr toward a smaller lineup, with a rookie emerging as a surprising opening-night starter.

Warriors Preparing for Uncertain Kristaps Porzingis Timeline

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns - Play-In Tournament
Getty Kristaps Porzingis of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Speaking from the Warriors’ shootaround in Las Vegas, Slater said Porzingis remained away from the team but was expected to report to its San Francisco facility Tuesday.

The plan was for Porzingis to undergo an initial evaluation and meet with Rick Celebrini, Golden State’s lead medical decision-maker.

Slater said the expectation was still that Porzingis would arrive at the facility, although he did not confirm that the evaluation had taken place.

“The Warriors I think are kind of operating under the assumption that Porzingis is going to be out to open the season,” Slater said.

The concern extends beyond the opening game.

According to Slater, Golden State must prepare for the possibility that Porzingis could move in and out of the lineup throughout the season.

That uncertainty also helps explain how the Warriors structured his contract.

Slater reported that only $3 million of Porzingis’ salary for next season is guaranteed, giving Golden State flexibility if it eventually needs to explore a trade.

For now, the Warriors would prefer to get Porzingis healthy and back on the court. But Kerr cannot afford to build his rotation around a player whose availability remains unclear.

Steve Kerr Leaning Toward Surprise Starting Lineup

Golden State Warriors Media Day
Getty Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors poses with Yaxel Lendeborg during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

With Porzingis sidelined and Al Horford expected to play limited minutes at this stage of his career, Kerr is leaning into a familiar Warriors formula: small ball.

Slater reported that Golden State’s projected opening-night lineup features Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green.

That would put Green back at center, a position where his defensive versatility has helped define some of the Warriors’ most successful lineups.

The bigger surprise is Lendeborg.

The rookie has made a strong impression on the glass, grabbing 10, nine and nine rebounds in his first three preseason appearances.

His rebounding has given Kerr greater confidence in using a smaller lineup without sacrificing too much size and physicality.

“Expect the rookie to start opening night,” Slater said.

It’s a significant opportunity for Lendeborg, who could find himself sharing the floor with Curry and Green when the games begin to count.

For Golden State, however, the decision also underscores the uncertainty surrounding its frontcourt.

Horford’s workload must be managed, Porzingis’ return remains unclear, and Green could once again be asked to handle considerable minutes against bigger opponents.

Kerr has built winning teams around small-ball basketball before.

The question now is whether this version of the Warriors can make it work out of necessity rather than choice.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Warriors Get Major Kristaps Porzingis Update as Steve Kerr Plans Surprise Starting Five

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