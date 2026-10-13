Warriors Get Major Kristaps Porzingis Update as Steve Kerr Plans Surprise Starting Five

The Golden State Warriors are preparing for the possibility that Kristaps Porzingis won’t be ready for opening night. And Steve Kerr appears to have found an unlikely replacement in the starting lineup.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported Tuesday on “NBA Today” that Porzingis was expected to arrive at the Warriors’ San Francisco practice facility for a medical evaluation, a potentially encouraging development after his absence from training camp.

But there is a catch.

Golden State isn’t necessarily counting on its veteran big man being available when the regular season begins. In fact, the Warriors are preparing for the possibility that his availability could remain uncertain throughout the season.

That has pushed Kerr toward a smaller lineup, with a rookie emerging as a surprising opening-night starter.

Warriors Preparing for Uncertain Kristaps Porzingis Timeline

Speaking from the Warriors’ shootaround in Las Vegas, Slater said Porzingis remained away from the team but was expected to report to its San Francisco facility Tuesday.

The plan was for Porzingis to undergo an initial evaluation and meet with Rick Celebrini, Golden State’s lead medical decision-maker.

Slater said the expectation was still that Porzingis would arrive at the facility, although he did not confirm that the evaluation had taken place.

“The Warriors I think are kind of operating under the assumption that Porzingis is going to be out to open the season,” Slater said.

The concern extends beyond the opening game.

According to Slater, Golden State must prepare for the possibility that Porzingis could move in and out of the lineup throughout the season.

That uncertainty also helps explain how the Warriors structured his contract.

Slater reported that only $3 million of Porzingis’ salary for next season is guaranteed, giving Golden State flexibility if it eventually needs to explore a trade.

For now, the Warriors would prefer to get Porzingis healthy and back on the court. But Kerr cannot afford to build his rotation around a player whose availability remains unclear.

Steve Kerr Leaning Toward Surprise Starting Lineup

With Porzingis sidelined and Al Horford expected to play limited minutes at this stage of his career, Kerr is leaning into a familiar Warriors formula: small ball.

Slater reported that Golden State’s projected opening-night lineup features Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green.

That would put Green back at center, a position where his defensive versatility has helped define some of the Warriors’ most successful lineups.

The bigger surprise is Lendeborg.

The rookie has made a strong impression on the glass, grabbing 10, nine and nine rebounds in his first three preseason appearances.

His rebounding has given Kerr greater confidence in using a smaller lineup without sacrificing too much size and physicality.

“Expect the rookie to start opening night,” Slater said.

It’s a significant opportunity for Lendeborg, who could find himself sharing the floor with Curry and Green when the games begin to count.

For Golden State, however, the decision also underscores the uncertainty surrounding its frontcourt.

Horford’s workload must be managed, Porzingis’ return remains unclear, and Green could once again be asked to handle considerable minutes against bigger opponents.

Kerr has built winning teams around small-ball basketball before.

The question now is whether this version of the Warriors can make it work out of necessity rather than choice.