Warriors Get Major Stephen Curry, Draymond Green News Before Suns Game

The Golden State Warriors have won four straight games, including their latest without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Now, Steve Kerr could have both veterans back as Golden State looks to extend its winning streak.

Curry and Green were absent from the NBA’s official injury report released Monday, Nov. 2, ahead of the Warriors’ home game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center.

Both sat out Sunday’s 124-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers as Golden State managed their workloads during a back-to-back.

Their expected return comes with the Warriors carrying momentum into a rematch against the team that handed them one of their three losses this season.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green Cleared From Warriors Injury Report

The NBA’s 4:15 p.m. ET injury report did not list Curry or Green, clearing the way for their expected returns Monday night.

Curry had been managing a right knee issue, while Green received additional rest for his lower back.

Both also missed Golden State’s 131-122 loss to Phoenix on Oct. 24.

Kerr explained Sunday that the decision to rest his veterans against the Clippers was made in consultation with team performance director Rick Celebrini and the players.

The Warriors coach stressed that the scheduling decisions were based on recovery rather than the strength of their opponents.

“We’re literally taking things week-by-week and the guys are responding well,” Kerr said.

Curry has been outstanding when available.

The 38-year-old guard scored 99 points across Golden State’s three victories before Sunday’s game, shooting 17 of 33 from beyond the arc.

His return gives the Warriors another offensive weapon as they seek revenge against Phoenix.

Green, meanwhile, brings back the defensive communication and playmaking that have anchored Golden State throughout its championship runs.

Warriors Still Missing Several Key Players

Despite the positive news involving Curry and Green, Golden State remains far from full strength.

Jimmy Butler III, Moses Moody, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Gui Santos were all ruled out against Phoenix.

Butler continues recovering from right ACL surgery, while Moody remains sidelined following surgery to repair his left patellar tendon.

Horford is managing a lower back injury, Porzingis remains away from the team, and Santos is dealing with left knee tendinitis.

Guard Brandon Williams is questionable because of a left quadriceps contusion.

The absences have forced Kerr to rely heavily on his younger players, who have responded during the winning streak.

Yaxel Lendeborg Gives Warriors Another Weapon

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg delivered a career-high 37 points against the Clippers, connecting on six 3-pointers.

His performance helped Golden State improve to 4-3 despite resting its two most experienced stars.

Lendeborg also scored 26 points in the Warriors’ previous meeting with Phoenix.

That game belonged to Suns star Devin Booker, who erupted for 43 points to lead Phoenix to victory.

This time, Golden State expects to have Curry and Green available alongside its emerging contributors.

The Warriors have already demonstrated they can win without their veteran leaders.

Monday’s rematch offers a chance to show how dangerous they can be with both back on the floor.