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Warriors’ Steve Kerr Gets Honest About Brandin Podziemski’s $110 Million Deal

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Steve Kerr, Warriors, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Giannis trade
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Head Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talks to the media during a press conference after the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on January 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Golden State Warriors and Brandin Podziemski have agreed to a five-year, $110 million extension. The deal locks in the young guard as a core piece of the franchise’s future.

Podziemski played every game last season, including two Play-In Tournament contests, and averaged nearly 14 points with over five rebounds and close to four assists per night. The extension had been expected after a strong preseason camp, and Steve Kerr did not hold back in his reaction.

Kerr Reacts to the Extension

Kerr was direct about what the deal means for both sides.

“Really happy for us,” Kerr said. “It’s a win-win. He should be very proud of the work he’s put in to get to this place and put himself in this position.”

The praise reflected a relationship that has grown steadily over two seasons. Kerr has watched Podziemski develop from a promising rookie into a trusted contributor on both ends. During the preseason, Kerr highlighted the guard’s offensive development and expressed a desire to see him let it fly from deep more frequently this year.

“I’m just really excited about his year-to-year growth,” Kerr said. “What a good player he is already, and how much better he can get.”

Steve Kerr and Brandin Podziemski
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 16: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors talks with Brandin Podziemski #2 during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Curry Sees It Too

Curry spoke earlier this month about conversations he has had with Podziemski heading into the season. He described the young guard as determined and noted that his work over the summer was evident in camp.

Podziemski has made no secret of his long-term ambitions. He has spoken openly about wanting to be the one Curry and Draymond Green trust to carry the franchise forward once their chapter ends.

Golden State Warriors Media Day
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a picture during media day at Chase Center on September 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Warriors

The Podziemski extension stands in contrast to the Kuminga situation that lingered over the franchise last summer. This was clean.

Both sides wanted it done, and it got done.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Warriors’ Steve Kerr Gets Honest About Brandin Podziemski’s $110 Million Deal

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