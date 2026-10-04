Warriors’ Steve Kerr Reveals Major Change to Draymond Green’s Role

For the majority of Draymond Green’s career, he’s been a playmaking hub for the Golden State Warriors.

The veteran forward has often trailed the play, working as a conductor by motioning to his teammates where to be and making the right plays against opposing defensive rotations. However, that role is set to change this season, as Steve Kerr makes tweaks to his offense.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Oct. 3, Kerr explained why Green will now be asked to run the floor and fill his spots rather than work as a conductor behind the play.

“The whole point for him early in camp is to get down the floor,” Kerr said. “We don’t want him trailing the play. That’s the biggest adjustment for him. He’s trailed the play for us for years. We’re telling him, ‘Get down the floor.’ When he’s down the floor, that could mean he’s in the corner. It could mean he’s on the wing. He’s still going to be involved in the action.”

After so many years of operating within a specific role, Green will likely need some time to adjust. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t thrive. A new role often brings a new level of attention to detail and execution, and, given Green’s ability to read the game, this role change could unlock even more of his passing or his ability to manipulate a defense.

Steve Kerr Also Broke Down Warriors’ 5-Out Ideas

The term “five out” is thrown around a lot these days. At its core, it essentially means running a system when all five offensive players position themselves around the perimeter to begin an action.

Kerr discussed the Warriors’ five-out system with the media on Saturday.

“When we say five out, it doesn’t necessarily mean five three-point shooters. It means five around the three-point line. So, we’re trying to build in these actions that can allow for high-ball screens and dives, but we start the action in a five-out…We want all five positions to be interchangeable this year…”

Golden State needs its five-out spacing to make the most of Stephen Curry’s shooting ability. However, by building in sets that will give weaker shooters opportunities to pressure the rim or attack space in the mid-range, Kerr and his coaching staff are developing a system that should be capable of pressuring all three scoring levels.

How that system works throughout the season will be a question for another day.

Warriors Begin Their Preseason On Oct. 4

Golden State will begin its preseason preparations on Sunday, Oct. 4, when they face the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kerr has already revealed his starting five for the game and noted that his veterans will likely play in the first half before sitting in the second. Still, Warriors fans will be excited to see their team back out on the court.

Hopefully, the team can stay healthy in the coming weeks so it can hit the ground running once the regular season gets underway later this month.