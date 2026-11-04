Warriors’ Steve Kerr Trolls Donald Trump Over $5,000 Promise After GOP Election Losses

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr couldn’t resist taking a playful jab at President Donald Trump following Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Kerr closed his Wednesday news conference with a sarcastic reference to Trump’s promise of $5,000 payments to American adults if Republicans retained control of both chambers of Congress.

Instead, Democrats won control of the House and Senate, leaving Kerr joking about money he had already spent.

“Wow, all right,” Kerr said with feigned disbelief when reporters finished asking questions, according to Nick Friedell of The Athletic. “No questions about the election? I’m surprised.”

When someone finally asked for his reaction, Kerr delivered the punchline.

Steve Kerr Jokes About Donald Trump’s $5,000 Promise

Kerr expressed mock disappointment over the election results, suggesting he had been counting on Trump’s promised payment.

“I’m disappointed because I was looking forward to that $5,000 dollar check we were all going to get,” Kerr said.

He continued the joke by claiming he had already spent the money.

“So now I’m going to have to figure something out,” Kerr added.

The remarks followed Trump’s campaign pledge to distribute $5,000 to every adult U.S. citizen if Republicans maintained their majorities in the House and Senate.

Trump promoted the proposal as a dividend funded by tariff revenue and economic growth.

However, the payments were never approved by Congress, and questions surrounded how the federal government would fund the proposal.

The president had tied the pledge directly to Republican victories, making it a natural target for Kerr’s post-election humor.

Democrats Take Control of House and Senate

Tuesday’s elections delivered a major shift in Washington, with Democrats securing control of both congressional chambers.

The party flipped several Republican-held Senate seats while gaining enough House seats to reclaim the majority.

The results leave Trump facing a divided government for the final two years of his presidency.

Kerr’s comments came less than 24 hours after the election and continued his long history of speaking publicly about political and social issues.

The Warriors coach has frequently criticized Trump, although his latest remarks were delivered through humor rather than a lengthy political statement.

Kerr previously endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.

After Trump defeated Harris, Kerr acknowledged the election results and expressed hope that the incoming administration would succeed.

He also used sarcasm during a news conference before Golden State’s November 2024 matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Steve Kerr Continues History of Political Commentary

Kerr has never been particularly reluctant to discuss matters beyond basketball.

The nine-time NBA champion, including five titles as a player and four as Golden State’s coach, has spoken about gun violence, voting rights and other public issues throughout his career.

His willingness to address political subjects has occasionally generated controversy, particularly given his prominent position in the Warriors organization.

But Kerr has maintained that coaching an NBA team does not prevent him from expressing his views.

Wednesday’s comments offered another example of that approach.

Rather than delivering an extended assessment of the election, Kerr centered his remarks on one of Trump’s most attention-grabbing campaign promises.

And with Republicans losing both chambers of Congress, the Warriors coach found a punchline in the $5,000 check he jokingly claimed to have spent before it ever arrived.