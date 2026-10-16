Warriors Could Get Second Shot at Former First-Round Pick They Coveted

The Golden State Warriors liked Walter Clayton Jr. coming out of Florida, but they didn’t have a first-round pick to pursue him in the 2025 NBA draft after trading it away to acquire Jimmy Butler.

More than a year later, the Warriors could get another opportunity to pursue the former first-round selection, with the Memphis Grizzlies reportedly exploring his trade market ahead of Monday’s roster deadline.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Golden State and the Miami Heat were among the teams that rated Clayton highly leading up to the draft.

“Other teams known to rate Clayton highly dating back to the draft: Golden State and Miami,” Fischer wrote in The Stein Line.

There is no indication that the Warriors have engaged Memphis in trade discussions. Still, Clayton’s potential availability offers an intriguing possibility for a team balancing its championship ambitions with the need to develop younger talent.

Warriors Could Get Second Chance at Walter Clayton Jr.

Golden State’s interest in Clayton dates back to the 2025 draft, when the Warriors were without a first-round selection.

The team had surrendered that pick to Miami in February as part of the blockbuster trade that brought Butler to the Bay Area.

The selection eventually landed at No. 20, which the Heat used to draft Illinois guard Kasparas Jakučionis.

Clayton went two spots earlier at No. 18 to the Washington Wizards, who subsequently traded his draft rights to the Utah Jazz.

The 6-foot-4 guard had emerged as one of college basketball’s biggest stars during Florida’s national championship run, earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors after delivering several memorable performances.

His shooting range, offensive creativity and ability to make plays under pressure made him an intriguing prospect.

Clayton’s rookie season was less spectacular.

He averaged 7.8 points, 4.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 69 games with Utah and Memphis, shooting 38.4% from the field and 30.7% from the 3-point range.

But the skills that initially caught Golden State’s attention haven’t necessarily disappeared.

Grizzlies Exploring Walter Clayton Jr. Trade Market

Clayton arrived in Memphis in February as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Jaren Jackson Jr. to Utah.

According to Fischer, the Grizzlies valued Clayton highly during those negotiations, making their apparent change of heart particularly surprising.

“I’m told, however, that the Grizzlies have been exploring potential trade markets for GG Jackson II and Walter Clayton Jr.,” Fischer reported.

Memphis is looking for ways to address its roster crunch without simply releasing players under contract.

Fischer identified Micah Peavy, acquired in September’s trade with New Orleans involving Jordan Hawkins, as one of the players most vulnerable to being waived if no deals materialize.

The Grizzlies previously parted ways with Hawkins and veteran guard D’Angelo Russell.

Warriors Have Interesting Decision With Backcourt Future

For Golden State, Clayton could represent another investment in its future backcourt.

The Warriors recently committed to Brandin Podziemski with a five-year, $110 million extension, reinforcing their belief in the young guard as an important piece of their long-term plans.

Stephen Curry remains the centerpiece of Steve Kerr’s offense, but Golden State also faces the challenge of developing another generation of contributors around its aging superstar.

Clayton wouldn’t necessarily step into an immediate rotation role. His offensive instincts, ballhandling and scoring potential, however, could make him an intriguing developmental project.

The question is whether the Warriors would be willing to surrender assets for a player they once admired but couldn’t select.

Fischer’s report establishes Golden State’s previous interest, not an active trade pursuit.

Still, with Memphis apparently reconsidering a player it valued highly just eight months ago, Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. could have another opportunity to revisit a familiar name.