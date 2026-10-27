Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Sends 3-Word Message After Breakout Game

Golden State Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg has wasted little time establishing himself in the NBA. Now, after his biggest performance yet, he’s making it clear that he expects more.

Lendeborg took to Instagram on Tuesday, Oct. 27, sharing a carousel of photos in his Warriors uniform with a simple three-word caption: “First of many.”

The message followed a career-high 31-point performance in Golden State’s 134-114 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday. It was the Warriors’ first win of the season after an 0-3 start, and Lendeborg played a leading role in delivering it.

Within approximately 34 minutes, the Instagram post had accumulated 32,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments, reflecting the considerable attention surrounding Golden State’s emerging rookie.

And given what he’s accomplished through just four NBA games, Lendeborg has reason to be confident.

Yaxel Lendeborg Making Warriors History

Lendeborg finished Monday’s victory with 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, shooting 9-of-19 from the field and 12-of-13 at the free-throw line.

The performance put him in rare company.

According to the NBA, Lendeborg became the first Warriors rookie since Stephen Curry in 2010 to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a single game.

Through his first four appearances, Lendeborg has totaled 87 points, 37 rebounds and 19 assists, averaging 21.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest.

His production has come in different ways, too. Against the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 24, Lendeborg scored 26 points while connecting on six 3-pointers. Two days later against Denver, he went just 1-of-8 from beyond the arc but compensated by attacking the basket and drawing fouls.

It’s an encouraging sign for Golden State. The rookie doesn’t need his perimeter shot to fall to make a significant offensive impact.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also sees something unusual in the way Lendeborg handles responsibility.

“In all the critical spots, we put the ball in his hands,” Kerr said after Monday’s victory, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “For a rookie to be that advanced already is extremely rare.”

Kerr added that Lendeborg is going to be a player who closes games for Golden State.

Stephen Curry, Warriors Have Reason to Believe in Lendeborg

Lendeborg’s Instagram message might sound ambitious for someone with four NBA games under his belt. But his teammates are already recognizing the qualities that make him such an intriguing addition.

After the Denver victory, Curry praised Lendeborg’s composure, size and ability to make plays without rushing his decisions.

“Kind of the full package,” Curry said while discussing the rookie’s early development.

That’s a significant endorsement from the Warriors’ franchise cornerstone, especially considering how much responsibility Lendeborg has already assumed.

Golden State is just 1-3, and Lendeborg’s performances have not translated into consistent victories. But his early production has given the Warriors an encouraging development amid a difficult opening week.

The next test comes Wednesday, Oct. 28, when Golden State visits the Minnesota Timberwolves. Two days later, the Warriors return home to face the Los Angeles Lakers.

For Lendeborg, who already has a 31-point performance and a place in Warriors history, the challenge is turning an extraordinary opening week into something sustainable.

Judging by his latest Instagram message, that’s exactly what he has in mind.