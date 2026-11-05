Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Turns Down Media Training

One of the biggest headliners of the first three weeks of the NBA season has been Yaxel Lendeborg.

The Golden State Warriors rookie doesn’t have any filters, which has caused a stir on social media and divided NBA fans.

Lendeborg first went viral for his remarks on Luka Doncic after his first official NBA game. He doubled down ahead of their next matchup last week, though he played poorly in both games.

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old forward has been great for the Warriors. He’s averaging 21.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in his first eight games. He has rejuvenated the fanbase amid questions about their future this offseason.

Yaxel Lendeborg Not Interested in Media Training

Speaking to Luca Evans of The San Francisco Chronicle, Yaxel Lendeborg was asked if he’s open to taking media training and quickly turned down the idea.

“I’m not doing that, man,” Lendeborg said. “I’m going to stay true to myself, and be honest. I’ve seen plenty of interviews where people are talking, and it’s like, ‘Man, I don’t want to watch this,’ you know what I mean? And it’s not like I’m click-baiting or click-farming or whatever the heck people are saying.

“But it’s like, that’s honestly how I feel,” the rookie continued. “And I’m not gonna lie about it. I’ve never been a liar. So, just tell the truth.”

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Despite being a potential source of headaches for Warriors’ senior vice president of communications Raymond Ridder, the rest of the franchise is embracing Lendeborg’s outspoken and honest personality.

Their fanbase is clamoring for more, especially with the way he said things about Luka Doncic.

As great as Doncic is on the court, one of the biggest criticisms about him is his propensity to complain.

Yaxel Lendeborg Playing at an All-Star Level

Not many expected Yaxel Lendeborg to be as good as he has been to start his NBA career.

The Golden State Warriors and their fanbase are elated at the prospect of Lendeborg helping extend Steph Curry’s seemingly closed championship window.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Lendeborg is already playing like an All-Star and could be the Warriors’ first option on offense every time Curry gets a day off or two.

“Yaxel is the real deal,” Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. “He’s changed their entire outlook this year. I mean, the fact that he’s been able to come in and already be a No. 1 option. I mean, he’s playing like an All-Star already right off the bat. … This guy is already turning heads in Golden State, and he’s changed their entire trajectory.”

Up next for Lendeborg and the Warriors are the Miami Heat on Thursday at the Chase Center.