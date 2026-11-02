Hakeem Olajuwon’s Son Aziz Reaches College Basketball Milestone

Hakeem Olajuwon is one of the greatest players to ever play basketball, a legend for the University of Houston and then for the Houston Rockets in the NBA.

These days, he’s just a proud dad, and his son Aziz is the latest Olajuwon to break onto the scene.

Aziz is going to attract plenty of attention this season as he suits up for the Stanford Cardinal.

It shouldn’t just be about the last name for Aziz, though — he may not be his father, but he’s got a lot of game himself.

The college basketball season starts for many teams on Monday, including Stanford, which is home on Nov. 2 against Eastern Washington.

It’ll mark a special day for Aziz and the whole Olajuwon family.

Aziz Olajuwon Milestone

Monday night will mark the college regular season debut for Aziz Olajuwon.

He’s a true freshman at Stanford and looks ready to step into a big role right away.

When the Cardinal take their home court against EWU, Aziz Olajuwon will be out there, and it’ll be hard for a player with his name and his game to avoid notice.

Is Aziz Olajuwon Good?

There are plenty of examples proving how good Aziz Olajuwon is.

One is his recent preseason game against the Oregon Ducks. Taking on another high-major squad, Olajuwon had 16 points and nine rebounds. He hit five 3-pointers and added an assist and a steal.

Aziz Olajuwon had 16 PTS, 9 REB, 5 3PM, 1 AST and 1 STL in Stanford’s exhibition loss to Oregon yesterday. He’s going to be a massive piece for Stanford as a freshman. They’ll need him to really produce to have any chance in the ACC. https://t.co/8dpOkqSY2F — JPR (@Scouting_Col) October 26, 2026

Olajuwon shot 5-for-11 from 3-point range in that game, so it doesn’t look like he’ll be shy. Expect him to let it fly early and often.

Aziz Olajuwon has started the game 2-2 from three. He is going to be a true three-and-d player for the Cardinal this year — Channel Tree Sports 🌲 (@channeltree) October 25, 2026

The one thing worth noting is that Olajuwon isn’t a post player like his dad.

The Stanford freshman measures at 6-foot-7, and as shown by his 3-point attempts, he likes to let shots fly from outside. He’s more of an athletic, explosive, lanky guard.

Hakeem obviously had a lot of skill, and he has transferred at least some of that to his son. It’s tough to become great, though, at least initially without focusing more specifically on one sport.

Now, Aziz Olajuwon certainly has the time do that. And since he’s playing with that major last name on his back, he’ll have plenty of motivation to live up to everything that might get said abotu him.