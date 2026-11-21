Amen Thompson wasn’t about to let Ime Udoka’s harsh assessment of the Houston Rockets shake his confidence.

After Houston squandered a late lead in Friday’s 133-124 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Udoka questioned his team’s mental toughness and defensive effort.

Thompson offered a different perspective.

“Sometimes you gotta block the coach out sometimes and just do you,” Thompson told reporters. “You gotta be confident. We gotta be confident.”

His remarks were particularly striking given his own performance.

Despite scoring 22 points on 10-for-12 shooting, Thompson finished tied with Jabari Smith Jr. for a game-worst minus-16.

The contrast underscored the challenge facing Houston’s $208 million guard: producing efficiently while helping restore the defensive identity Udoka demands.

Amen Thompson Responds to Ime Udoka’s Criticism

Udoka had little patience for Houston’s collapse.

The Rockets led 115-110 with 5:10 remaining before Denver closed on a 23-9 run.

Houston surrendered 133 points despite shooting 55.4% from the field.

Udoka called his players “mentally fragile across the board” and criticized their body language as Denver seized control.

Thompson subsequently clarified that he wasn’t dismissing his coach’s message. Instead, he believed Houston needed to maintain its confidence while using the criticism as motivation.

However, the box score offered evidence of the team’s struggles.

In Thompson’s 26 minutes and 25 seconds, the Rockets were outscored by 16 points.

He also missed four of six free throws and went 0-for-1 from beyond the arc.

Plus-minus alone doesn’t establish individual responsibility, but Thompson’s numbers illustrated how an efficient scoring night could still end in disappointment.

Rockets’ $208 Million Investment Comes With Expectations

Houston signed Thompson to a five-year, $208 million extension on Sept. 3, securing his future through the 2031-32 season.

Through 16 games, the former No. 4 overall pick is averaging 16.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 55.6% from the field.

Yet his offensive development remains incomplete.

Thompson is shooting 31.3% from 3-point range on approximately one attempt per game.

Although that represents progress from last season’s 21.6%, opponents can still crowd the paint when he operates away from the ball.

His advanced numbers also offer a mixed picture.

Houston has a plus-4.3 net rating with Thompson on the floor. However, the team has performed 7.6 points per 100 possessions better during his minutes on the bench.

Those on/off figures reflect lineup combinations rather than Thompson’s individual impact alone.

Still, they highlight the room for improvement from a player Houston considers a franchise cornerstone.

Amen Thompson Acknowledges Defensive Shortcomings

Thompson didn’t excuse his performance against Denver.

He acknowledged that opponents have increasingly tried to force him into unfavorable defensive switches.

“I know they’re trying to get me in the corner,” Thompson said.

The former All-Defensive First Team selection understands the expectations attached to his reputation.

His versatility and athleticism remain central to Houston’s defensive approach, but the Rockets need greater consistency from their best defenders.

Friday’s loss dropped Houston to 12-5 overall and 1-2 in NBA Cup group play.

The Rockets return home Monday to face the Los Angeles Clippers.

For Thompson, responding to Udoka’s criticism will require more than maintaining confidence.

It means making sure his individual production translates into winning basketball.