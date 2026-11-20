A Houston Rockets player is suing his ex-girlfriend for nearly $100,000.

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason has filed a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend, Marilyn Maritza Melo Rodriguez, seeking damages for at least $92,000 in alleged property losses and theft.

According to court documents reported by TMZ, the new legal filing escalates an ongoing off-court dispute between the two.

Eason claims Rodriguez entered his rental property without permission in June 2026 and poured bleach over his designer wardrobe, ruining thousands of dollars’ worth of clothing.

The Rockets forward alleges she took several high-end valuables, including a Rolex watch, Chrome Hearts glasses, and a $15,000 Louis Vuitton duffel bag, and has refused to return them despite repeated demands from his legal team.

Estimating his total losses at a minimum of $92,000, Eason is asking the court for up to triple that amount in damages under California law, alongside attorneys’ fees and additional compensation.

This civil suit follows an earlier legal action from July 2026, when Eason petitioned for a domestic violence restraining order against Rodriguez. In that prior filing, he alleged that she punched him in the face, destroyed his clothing with the aforementioned bleach, and had an associate threaten his life.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order that keeps Rodriguez away from Eason, his home, and NBA facilities. Rodriguez previously disputed Eason’s claims as false and misleading.

The restraining order remains active ahead of a scheduled court hearing on July 29, 2027, according to the documents reported.

Tari Eason Is Fresh From Signing A New Contract With The Houston Rockets

Tari Eason re-signed with the Houston Rockets in July 2026 on a five-year contract worth $81.5 million, fully guaranteed, after entering the offseason as a restricted free agent.

The deal carries an average annual value of approximately $16.30 million and runs through the 2030-2031 NBA season, featuring a player option worth roughly $18.55 million in the final year. For the 2026-2027 season, Eason is earning a base salary and salary cap hit of $14,053,356.

Prior to agreeing to this contract, Eason had declined a reported five-year, $100 million extension offer from Houston in the previous offseason because it contained non-guaranteed portions.

Instead, he played out the $5.7 million final team-option year of his rookie scale contract before securing a lower total value with 100% guaranteed money.

Tari Eason Remains A Solid Contributor For The Rockets

Through his first 16 appearances of the season, Eason has served as a high-energy two-way contributor for the Rockets, averaging 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 24.9 minutes per game.

Eason is primarily utilized as a spark plug off the bench.

Although his 3-point shot has been streaky at 26.7%, he remains an impactful defensive disruptor who averages 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks per game.

Eason’s campaign has been highlighted by several standout performances, including three double-doubles, most notably a 14-point, 11-rebound effort against Utah in NBA Cup play and a season-high 25-point explosion on 10-of-14 shooting in a blowout road win over the Washington Wizards.