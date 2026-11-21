The Houston Rockets had the Denver Nuggets exactly where they wanted them. They held a five-point lead with just over five minutes remaining Friday night and appeared poised to steal an important road victory.

Then everything fell apart.

Denver closed the game on a 23-9 run, handing Houston a 133-124 loss that left coach Ime Udoka questioning his team’s effort, toughness and composure.

Udoka didn’t bother hiding his frustration afterward.

He described the Rockets as “mentally fragile across the board” and delivered an even more damning assessment of their defense.

For a team that built its identity around physicality, the criticism struck at the foundation of Houston’s success.

Ime Udoka Questions Rockets’ Defensive Toughness

Houston led 115-110 with 5:10 remaining before Denver scored 10 consecutive points in less than two minutes.

The Rockets never recovered.

Udoka was particularly frustrated by the way his players responded once momentum shifted.

“It’s a two-point game and your head is down, four minutes to go,” Udoka told reporters.

The coach also described Houston’s defensive performance as “as bad as I’ve seen it.”

Denver shot 54.7% from the field and 43.3% from 3-point range while scoring a season-high 133 points against the Rockets.

Nikola Jokic presented another problem.

The three-time MVP managed just two points in the first half before exploding for 24 after halftime, including 18 in the third quarter.

Udoka offered a pointed explanation for the turnaround.

“Him being aggressive and us being soft,” he said.

The criticism reflected his frustration with Houston’s lack of resistance as Denver seized control.

Houston’s Defensive Regression Raises Concerns

The performance wasn’t an isolated warning sign.

Houston finished fourth in defensive rating last season, relying on its length, physicality and defensive discipline to establish itself among the Western Conference’s contenders.

Those qualities have become less consistent.

According to Cleaning the Glass, the Rockets ranked 13th defensively in games since Nov. 1 entering Friday. Their ranking slipped to 20th over the stretch beginning Nov. 10.

Houston’s offense, meanwhile, continued producing.

Alperen Sengun recorded 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists despite dealing with an eye injury.

Fred VanVleet contributed 25 points, while Amen Thompson added 22 on 10-for-12 shooting.

Kevin Durant finished with 16 points.

The Rockets shot 55.4% from the field, yet that efficiency wasn’t enough to overcome their defensive breakdowns.

They also missed 12 free throws and committed 14 first-half turnovers, giving Denver additional opportunities.

Ime Udoka Sends Rockets a Message

Friday’s defeat dropped Houston to 12-5 overall and 1-2 in NBA Cup group play.

The record hardly suggests a team in crisis.

But Udoka’s criticism reflects expectations that extend beyond collecting regular-season wins.

The Rockets have enough offensive talent to compete with almost anyone. What concerns their coach is whether they can maintain their defensive standards when games become uncomfortable.

Houston returns home Monday to face the Los Angeles Clippers.

That matchup offers another test of whether Udoka’s message has registered.

The Rockets have already shown they can build leads against elite opponents.

Now they must prove they can protect them.