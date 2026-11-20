The Houston Rockets fly to Colorado on Friday to face the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena in an NBA Cup matchup.

It’s the second meeting of the season between the Rockets and Nuggets. The Rockets won their first matchup 110-100 on November 9 at the Toyota Center.

Kevin Durant had a near triple-double of 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as the Rockets staved off a combined 63 points by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Houston Rockets Injury Report vs. Denver Nuggets

On Thursday, the Houston Rockets released their injury report against the Denver Nuggets. Six players are listed on the report, but only half of them are dealing with injuries.

Alperen Sengun is questionable due to a left eye corneal abrasion suffered in their last game against the Indiana Pacers. Sengun was poked in the eye by Aaron Nesmith during a rebound play in the second quarter, as per BasketNews.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka told reporters after the Pacers game that he’s unsure if Sengun will play against the Nuggets since his eye was swollen. He is expected to be evaluated before tip-off, which is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST.

Steven Adams is also listed as questionable because of a right quadriceps contusion. Adams has missed the majority of the season because of a right calf injury, though his new injury appears to be minor.

Clint Capela remains sidelined with a sprained right ankle. He is set to miss his 10th straight game. If three of their centers can’t play, Jabari Smith and Oscar Tshiebwe will likely get the bulk of their minutes at the five spot.

Quadir Copeland, Julian Phillips and Bruce Thornton are all out after being assigned to the NBA G League. Copeland and Phillips are on two-way contracts, while Thornton was assigned to get minutes rather than sit on the bench as a rookie.

Rockets This Season

The Houston Rockets currently sit third in the Western Conference standings at 12-4. They have established themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA and a legitimate contender to win the West.

Six players are averaging in double digits this season, showing the depth of the Rockets roster. Fred VanVleet has stabilized the team after missing all of last season due to a knee injury.

Alperen Sengun seems to have turned into the main focal point for the Rockets, main focal point in points, rebounds and assists.

As a team, the Rockets are fifth in points per game (117.9) and seventh in points per game allowed (109.2).